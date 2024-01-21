Seeka line operator Ash Harris looking forward to seeing new faces in the packhouse for the upcoming Northland kiwifruit season, with more than 300 jobs on offer in the industry.

Hundreds of jobs in the Far North’s horticulture industry will be on offer at upcoming hiring days, ahead of a bumper kiwifruit season in the region.

More than 300 jobs are being offered at a series of February hiring days as this year’s kiwifruit season takes off.

Kerikeri’s kiwifruit crop is expected to be worth around $60 million this season.

Horticulture companies Seeka and Kainui Pack & Cool are collaborating with Ministry of Social Development (MSD) to stage the hiring days in the hope to employ the people needed to help harvest the crop.

Vacancies include fork hoist operators, van drivers, graders, packers, field technicians and laboratory assistants.

Attendees at the hiring days will have the opportunity to speed interview for any one of these roles and could walk away with a job, and a kete of information to support their employment.

MSD regional commissioner Graham MacPherson said there are several ways MSD can help support people into seasonal employment – including the New Zealand Seasonal Work Scheme (NZSWS).

“MSD can remove some of the financial barriers to seasonal employment through helping with daily transport, clothing, training, and accommodation costs. We know many are feeling the pinch as living costs remain high, and we’re keen to see that this doesn’t get in the way of our people earning a living in the North,” MacPherson said.

He said the longstanding partnership with seasonal employers in Northland has proven fruitful even in a tight labour market.

“It’s great to work with employers committed to employing Northlanders and creating career pathways in a significant horticultural region.”

The hiring days will make their way through the mid-north in early February and anyone can attend to find out information.

Seeka hiring days:

Kaikohe, February 7: 9am - Memorial Hall, 13 Memorial Ave, Kaikohe.

Moerewa, February 8: 9am - Te Punawai Centre, 52 Main Rd, Moerewa.

Kerikeri, February 9: 9am - Cornerstone Church, 144 Kerikeri Rd.

Kainui Pack & Cool hiring day:

Waipapa, February 13: 10am - Kainui Packhouse, 1945a State Highway 10, Waipapa



