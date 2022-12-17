Whangārei-based Cook Islands cultural group Mana o te Hula brought plenty of colour to Pohe Island on Saturday.

Some pretty inclement weather didn’t put too much of a dampener on Whangārei’s Christmas on Pohe Island on Saturday.

Hātea Kapa Haka performs at Whangārei’s Christmas on Pohe Island on Saturday.

Steady rain during the day threatened to ruin the event, but despite constant drizzle from the start of the 5pm event, hundreds of people braved the elements for a fun, family event.

There was an eclectic mix of entertainment on offer during the free event, which kept the crowds happy ahead of Santa’s sleigh turning up late in the evening.

There were plenty of activities for the kids, including Santa’s Grotto - with help and printed photos from The Hits Northland - Circus Kumarani, face painting, bouncy castles and Whangārei District Council’s new play trailer.

The shows was hosted by MC Charmaine Soljak from The Hits Northland.

Laquandre Erueti, 10, and grandmother Reenie Rapana, both from Poroti, enjoying Christmas on Pohe Island.

Performing groups included OTIUM NZ, Moberg, Hātea Kapa Haka, Sistema Whangārei - Toi Akorangi, and solo musicians Nathan Calver, Ness, John Leigh Calder and opera singer Sophie Sparrow.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham was there, too.

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo gets Christmas on Pohe Island under way.

Shaun Lazarus and Koa, seven-and-a-half months, weren’t going to let a bit of rain put them off Christmas at Pohe Island.

Musician John Leigh Calder performs at Pohe Island.

Twins Amaya and Ayvah Witana, four, from Whangārei, came dressed for the elements.

Marina Nobilo, three, enjoying the entertainment at Pohe Island.