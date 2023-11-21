An example of a humpback whale tangled in a line. Photo / Cat Peters (DoC)

The Department of Conservation is asking Northland locals to report any sightings of a humpback whale likely tangled in a cray pot line.

Doc said the whale was spotted by a private helicopter company at the entrance of Doubtless Bay in the Far North last Wednesday. The line could be seen around its tail.

“It was seen with a larger humpback whale which did not appear to be entangled.”

The sighting sparked an extensive yet unsuccessful search by the department’s disentanglement team that took them through land, sea, and sky.

DoC’s Whale Disentangle team lead Dr Cat Peters said initial sightings indicated the pectoral fins and head of the whale were free from the line.

“[...] which means it would be able to breathe and therefore survive for a while – perhaps weeks or months - with the line around it. That being said, we want to work to eliminate its distress as soon as possible.”

Peters believed the whale could easily be anywhere from Doubtless Bay in the North to as far south as Auckland.

“We are asking people to keep an eye out for it from land, sea, or air.”

Peters warned that no one should attempt to cut the whale free themselves as “this is very dangerous”.

Instead, if the whale is found DoC’s teams trained in disentangling whales can use specialised equipment in attempts to remove the line.

“The whale will likely be in some distress, but it is moving and is not in any immediate danger so urgent action, rather than waiting for the team to arrive, isn’t required.

“The priority is people’s safety and ensuring disentanglement is carried out safely by our trained team.”

However, Peters said they wanted to work to eliminate the whale’s distress as soon as possible.

But attempts to cut entangled whales free by the team are only carried out when it is safe to do so, DoC said.

Rescue efforts can be hampered by rough seas and a lack of daylight as the procedure takes several hours.

“The whale disentanglement team initially fully assesses the situation to determine the safest and most appropriate course of action for attempting to cut free entangled whales.

“Having an exact location for an entangled whale assists the whale disentanglement team in getting to the whale as soon as it is possible to do so.”

Humpback whales are frequent visitors to Northland waters. Often, leaving a trail of dazzled passersby excited to encounter them.

People can report sightings to DoC’s 24-hour hotline: 0800 DOCHOT / 0800 36 24 68.