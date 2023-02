Yoonkyeong Davis, left, and DJ Gillming liven up the race with their creative outfits. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A lively lot of all ages suited up in vibrant outfits and donned their trainers to hit the ground running - or walking - in this year’s Chilltech Beach 2 Basin.

The Sport Northland event has been attracting growing crowds ever since its 1978 launch, and the 2023 turnout was no different.

Thousands of participants packed the pavement from Onerahi’s beachfront down to the Town Basin in Whangārei, with Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham capturing the fun along the way.

A 'peaceful' Cas Keyte cruises along Riverside Dr.

Sophie Rzepecky, left, and Carina Osborne make sweet work of the run.

Miller Lash muscles his way toward the finish line.

From left: Ruby Gray, Tilly Heywood, Kylie Gray, and Scarlett Heywood are all smiles.