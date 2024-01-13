The beach weather continues on Sunday but rain will hit Northland from midday Monday, MetService says. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Hot summer temperatures look set to continue in Northland this week, despite rain being forecast to arrive in the region on Monday afternoon.

Hot and fine weather kissed Northland on Saturday and continued into today.

Parts of the region sweltered on Saturday, with Dargaville hitting 28.5C, Whangārei 26.8C, Kaitāia 26.6C, Kaikohe and Kerikeri 25.9C and Cape Rēinga 24.8C.

Those temperatures are set to continue, with 27C forecast for Whangārei on Sunday and Monday, 26C for Kaitāia and Kerikeri, and 25C for Dargaville, said MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor.

She reminded people to slip, slop, slap and wrap if they are heading to the beach, as well as keep hydrated.

However the sunny days will end on Sunday, as a cold front - currently moving up the South Island - mixes with the humid air over the North Island.

This will bring rain in Northland on Monday, starting with showers at midday, moving into heavier rain and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon, O’Connor said.

There could be bursts of heavy rain, although MetService has not issued any warnings or watches for Northland yet.

The rain continues into Tuesday and Wednesday for Northland, O’Connor said.

But while the sunny weather may be over, the warm temperatures are set to continue, as well as warm humid nights of 20C across Northland, she said.

Temperatures will drop slightly on Tuesday - with a forecast of 25C for Whangārei, 24C for Kaitāia and 23C for Dargaville - before temperatures go back up again.