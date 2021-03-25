Hot air sees Northland schoolchildren get balloon ride

A hot-air balloon rises over Bay of Islands College in Kawakawa as part of an initiative to encourage students into science and technology. Photo / Darren Markin

Not many kids look forward to going back to school on a Monday morning - but what if they could start the week floating above their school in a hot air balloon?

That was the reality for a group of Year 9 students at Bay of Islands College in Kawakawa who experienced a tethered balloon ride when pilot Andrew Parker and his Flying High Project visited the school this month.

The eye-opening opportunity was offered as part of a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths) initiative, in which students take part in developing an idea or project that can help their community.

Kingston Manga and Jo Robertson float above their school. Photo / Darren Markin

The visit was organised by Matua Isaac Lovatt (science and 9R form teacher) who hoped the flight, and an 18-lesson STEAM programme, would encourage students to enter their ideas in Northland's annual science fair.

Parker is currently taking his not-for-profit project on a tour of Northland, saying he wants to promote the importance of education, innovation and sustainability to Year 5-11 students at low decile and rural schools.

Before Bay of Islands College he took his balloon to Maromaku School and Oturu School near Kaitaia. He has previously flown at schools and events in 87 mostly developing countries.