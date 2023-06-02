The police roadblock on SH10 at Kaingaroa near where two people died when two trucks collided on Tuesday. It was the first of two double fatalities on the region’s roads this week. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

The police roadblock on SH10 at Kaingaroa near where two people died when two trucks collided on Tuesday. It was the first of two double fatalities on the region’s roads this week. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

A horror week on Northland’s roads, with four deaths in two separate crashes, has road safety campaigners pleading with motorists to slow down, drive to the conditions and take more care.

Two people died on Thursday evening in a crash on State Highway 14, near the intersection of Otuhi Rd, Wheki Valley, west of Whangārei, about 6pm.

Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were underway, and they could not release any further details.

Thursday’s deaths follow a crash on Tuesday in which two people died in a crash involving two trucks on State Highway 10 at Kaingaroa, in the Far North.

The collision occurred about 12.40pm at the intersection with Pukewhai Rd, roughly midway between Awanui and Taipā. One person was found dead at the scene. Another was taken to hospital in a critical condition and later died. SH10 was closed at Kaingaroa until 8pm that night with lengthy diversions in place.

Police have yet to release the names of any of the four people who died. The deaths brought Northland’s road toll for the year to 19, compared with 12 at the same stage of last year.

The 2022 total of 38 road deaths was the highest in 22 years and, with the King’s Birthday holiday weekend likely to see an influx of motorists into Northland, road safety campaigners are concerned about the rising toll.

Wet weather is expected on Sunday and Monday, so driving conditions could be challenging in places.

RoadSafe Northland co-ordinator Ashley Johnston said road safety was everybody’s responsibility ‘’and we all need to play a part in making sure we all come home to our loved ones at the end of the day’’.

Motorists needed to drive to the conditions, with the weather being wetter than normal, and people should slow down and drive appropriately, she said.

The region’s roads were also covered in potholes after massive amounts of rain this year, so people needed to be aware that roads they regularly drove on may have changed since they were last there.

RoadSafe Northland co-ordinator Ashley Johnston is urging motorists to slow down and drive to the conditions after a horror week on the region’s roads. Photo / Tania Whyte

Johnston had the following safety tips for those driving around Northland:

■ Restraints – wear your seatbelts, no excuses.

■ Impairment – make sure you and those around you are not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs – that includes illegal drugs but also prescription medication. Educate yourself on the effects of driving on your medication and ask your medical professional directly if it is safe to be driving on this medication.

■ Fatigue – think about regular breaks, getting adequate sleep and ask yourself: How do you feel?

■ Slow down – your speed can dictate whether you walk away from a crash or not.

From police, the message remains the same this long weekend.

‘’We urge every road user to drive carefully and stay patient on the roads this long weekend, and every other day of the year. Many Kiwis will be making the most of the King’s Birthday weekend and we want everyone travelling near or far to reach their destinations and back again safely,’’ said Superintendent Steve Greally, director of the National Road Policing Centre.

Police would have an active and visible presence to deter any risky behaviours that could lead to deaths and further road trauma, he said.

“We all have a responsibility when it comes to road safety and, as part of police’s responsibility, I can’t stress enough to everyone the importance of driving carefully and staying patient and alert on our roads, no matter what time of the year it is. Our role is to prevent offending and enforce the law, so you can expect to see our frontline anywhere and at any time patrolling our roads.”

He said police could not be everywhere all the time, although they would continue focusing on the four main behaviours that led to death and serious injury on the roads.

“People driving too fast for the conditions, driving while impaired by either alcohol, drugs, or fatigue, driving while distracted – including using a mobile phone – and not being properly restrained are all causes we see too often in our roads and continue to be a regular focus for our team throughout the country.’’