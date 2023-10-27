Living under a Whangārei bridge is "dangerous" and "scary". Photo / Michael Cunningham

As calls come for a permanent night shelter for our homeless community, Karina Cooper spoke with a Whangārei man who has lived under a bridge for the past eight months to learn more about life as a rough sleeper.

A poster hanging on the hard concrete above a sleeping bag helps make life under the Whangārei bridge a little more homely for one local homeless man.

The 47-year-old has been living under the bridge for nearly eight months as he waits and hopes for somewhere else to stay.

He said his living situation is “dangerous” and “scary”. The early hours of the morning were the most frightening for the man, who did not want to be named, as drunk people made their way home and others carried out wheelies and burnouts on the bridge.

“It starts off with a simple nudge, ‘what are you looking at, eh’ and it escalates,” he said.

People have started to leave him alone as they get used to seeing him. However, the public was just part of the problem.

“The birds are just mocking me all hours of the day, all throughout the night,” he said.

“Rats will crawl over you, confront you.”

But his spot under the bridge is dry and, just as importantly, he said, concealed from anyone unaware he is there.

“It gives me time to prepare myself if I’m confronted.”

The man says more people have moved into the spot, many of whom are young.

“It is dangerous, but I’m lucky I have friends around who ensure I have friendship during those times.”

Family matters brought him to Whangārei nearly six years ago. He says he lives under a bridge in Whangārei because he doesn’t want to live in homes where drugs, alcohol, all- night parties are the norm.

And he can’t stay with his parents because he clashes with his dad.

Growing up wasn’t easy because he had nothing, he said.

His parents tried to raise him well, his mum walked him through alleyways to church and gave him morals.

Still, there was a lot of violence and abuse growing up in Ōtara, he said.

To survive, the man joined a gang.

“I was in trouble with police for stealing — cracking safes, breaking into other people’s houses — but that was our culture in a poverty-stricken place like Ōtara.

“We lived in hard conditions, hard circumstances, and there was never stability anywhere. We were getting moved around.”

His parents introduced their son to God but even that couldn’t stop him at the time, he said. It wouldn’t be until later in life that his strong sense of faith would develop.

While he was in and out of the courts at a younger age, he eventually ended up being imprisoned for 10 years. He claimed he has been working with the Criminal Cases Review Commission-Te Kāhui Tātari Ture in regard to that sentence.

During the time the man served, he discovered discipline and rehabilitation.

“You learn to appreciate what it means to be a part of the public, public property, having rights,” he said.

“I’ve changed. I haven’t been to court in 26 years.”

While he conceded school was never his strength, education became a passion while in prison.

“I did lots and lots of courses — kapa haka, arts, computer, violence prevention, drug addiction courses.”

He credited his learning with allowing him to write, enjoy the environment, and be fit to be in public.

“My passion is to go back to school, that’s where I’d rather be.”

The man’s message was: “I’ve gotta change to make better choices for myself in order to address the circumstances I’m in.”

“It’s best to have a house than live like an animal.”

Ministry of Housing and Urban Development data shows as of June this year, 1135 applicants were listed on the Housing Register in Northland.

“The demand for public housing has decreased across all housing regions except for the Southern region during the June quarter compared to June 2022,” the quarterly report states.

Karina Cooper is news director and covers breaking and general news for the Advocate. She also has a special interest in investigations.