Could this be your knight in shining armour? Hospice Mid Northland executive assistant Tracy Smith with one of the items up for grabs at an upcoming antiques and collectables fair in Kerikeri. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Could this be your knight in shining armour? Hospice Mid Northland executive assistant Tracy Smith with one of the items up for grabs at an upcoming antiques and collectables fair in Kerikeri. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Curio collectors and history lovers take note: Antiques Roadshow is coming to Kerikeri.

Well, it's not exactly the long-running British TV series in which experts pore over treasures in the grounds of stately homes - but it may be the next best thing.

As part of a weekend-long Antiques and Collectibles Fair, antique dealer Hamish Walsh and two other experts will appraise items presented to them at Kingston House on Hone Heke Rd.

Walsh is best known for his roles in TVNZ's Auction House and Going, Going, Gone.

The fair, which will run from 10am-4pm on May 21 and 22, is a fundraiser for Hospice Mid Northland.

Hospice Mid Northland executive assistant Tracy Smith with a locomotive-themed artwork made entirely of recycled odds and ends. It’s one of the items up for grabs at an antiques and collectables fair in Kerikeri. Photo / Peter de Graaf

As well as the Antiques Roadshow-style appraisals, the event will feature an online auction of antiques and jewellery squirrelled away by Hospice over the past two years; a "buy now" table with an eclectic mix of crockery, toys, art, kitchenware, furniture and glassware; art and craft stalls; a car boot sale; and high teas for those who need a little refreshment.

Prizes will be awarded for taste and best decoration (carnival theme) in a cake competition, while participants in a sewing bee contest will turn used clothing into fashion masterpieces.

Antique appraisals cost $10 per item or $25 for three. The online auction is already live at www.32auctions.com/MNH and closes at 5pm on May 22.

Judging in the sewing bee will take place at 11am on May 21; cake competition entries will be donated to Hospice and sold from noon on May 21. Go to www.hospicemn.org.nz and click on News & Events for more information.

All proceeds go to end-of-life care provided free of charge to Mid North residents.

The event will be the last organised by fundraising and awareness manager Adele Woodward after five years in the role.

Her previous fundraisers include the highly successful Battle of the Ballroom modelled on the TV series Dancing with the Stars.