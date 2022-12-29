A home has been evacuated due to a fire in Whangaroa township, in the Far North.

At least one home has been evacuated as a fire burns through bush at Whangaroa in the Far North.

The fire is on land between Old Hospital Rd and Old Church Rd in Whangaroa township and firefighters are battling the flames. A fire-fighting helicopter is also on the way to the scene, with flames threatening a pine plantation.

At least one home has been evacuated and emergency services are keeping an eye on the situation in case more homes need to be vacated.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.