The 30th anniversary of Hokianga Health becoming the first independent health authority in the country will be celebrated at Rawene Hospital (pictured) on Saturday.

The 30th anniversary of Hokianga Health becoming the first independent health authority in the country will be celebrated at Rawene Hospital (pictured) on Saturday.

Hokianga made history by becoming the first community trust in the country to run its own health services.

And on Saturday the Hokianga Health Enterprise Trust will celebrate 30 years of caring for the communities of Hokianga at Rawene Hospital, the centre of the trust’s operations.

Trust chairwoman Kathrine Clarke said had it not been for the people of the Hokianga responding to the Government’s Your Health and the Public Health paper that proposed significant reforms to the country’s health system, “we would not have the services we have now”.

These reforms included the introduction of “user charges” and a more business-like approach to health that could result in a loss of services for isolated areas like the Hokianga. The 1992 reforms also provided the ability for the community to take over the running of their local hospital. The community-owned Whangaroa Health Services Trust formed in 1996 to take over running Kaeo Hospital and the area’s health services.

As the third CEO for Hauora Hokianga, Margareth Broodkoorn acknowledged all the Hauora Hokianga staff, from those who have been part of the organisation before the formation of the trust in 1993, to those who have come and gone since.

“Without an amazing team like them, our services wouldn’t be as great as they are. I know the kaimahi (workers) do the very best they can to provide the excellent services that we have,” Broodkoorn said.

Hokianga Health Community Trust chief executive Margareth Broodkoorn says it’s the staff who make the health body effective.

Hokianga Health Enterprise Trust (Hauora Hokianga) is a community-owned-and-governed organisation that provides quality healthcare by the people for the people of Hokianga. The trust provides a comprehensive range of health services with 10 outreach clinics. Hauora (health) is at the heart of everything they do, Broodkoorn said.

Concerned about the potential closure of Rawene Hospital following sustained community action in 1991-92, the Hokianga Health Enterprise Trust was formed to manage a pharmaceutical budget-holding contract on behalf of Hokianga residents enabling free pharmaceuticals to be continued in Hokianga. In 1993, the trust successfully negotiated the transfer of the previously Crown-operated Hokianga Health services into its trust, including Rawene Hospital.

This independence was formalised on July 1, 1993, with a signing of a Heads of Agreement with North Health (the Northern RHA) at Omana Marae. Māori kaumatua on the day said the signing was graced with good weather and good feelings because the people of Hokianga had been granted ownership of their health. The unique structure of the trust board consists of between 24 and 30 members — 20 are democratically elected by the communities of the 10 “clinic areas”. These clinic areas broadly correspond with distinct Hokianga communities and historical settlements. There is also iwi representation from Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa and Te Roroa, with two additional members selected by staff and up to six co-options can be made by the trust for skills or representational balance.

The trust deed specifically requires that its membership be majority Māori.

The 30th anniversary celebration is on this Saturday, July 1, from 9.30am to 1.30pm at Rawene Hospital, 163 Parnell St, Rawene.

More details on the event can be found on the Hauora Hokianga Facebook page.



