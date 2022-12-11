Hikurangi Christmas parade brings cheer to small town

One of the prize-winners of the parade, Hikurangi Friendship House.

An hour of Christmas cheer kickstarted the festive season on Saturday as the Hikurangi community turned out in droves for their highly-anticipated Christmas Parade.

Around 22 floats were featured at the event, which hasn’t run since 2020. The floats ranged from those of Hikurangi Crop Swap, Northland Horror and St John’s, to those of Hikurangi Primary School and Three Little Birds daycare.

Mr and Mrs Claus wave to a young onlooker.

Around 150 people were involved in the parade itself, including 50 motorcycles, and around 60 people were part of the Salun Dasa Tian Guo marching band, which featured a mixture of Northlanders and people from further south.

An estimated 2800 people crowded the streets of the small town, which children eagerly spotting their favourite floats.

It's estimated that over 50 motorcycles rumbled through Hikurangi.

Highlights of the event included both Mr and Mrs Claus attending, as well as the Grinch himself.

Even the Grinch couldn't cancel Christmas this year.

The range of ages in attendance showed the event was celebrated by everyone, with the community also feeling supported by attendees from across the Tai Tokerau region.

There were three prize categories for the event in Floats, Walking and Community Spirit. First place received $300, second place $150 and third $50. All of the prizes were sponsored by Ray White, and $400 was also raised by the Hikurangi pub, which had a sausage sizzle for the local Lions’ club.

Also sponsoring the event were Whangārei District Council and Hikurangi Business Association.

“I was pretty stoked it didn’t rain,” said Arlene Carter, from the Hikurangi Mountain Lions.

“I just think that everyone had an awesome time, everyone was positive and in the Christmas spirit.”

Crowds lined the streets in Hikurangi, with children eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of Santa.

She said that local businesses during the parade seemed to be “quite busy”, which was a welcome perk of the event.