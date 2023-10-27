Up to 6m swells are possible as wild weather is set to batter Northland, prompting orange wind and heavy rain warnings. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northlanders are being warned to batten down the hatches as potentially destructive winds, heavy rain, and possible flooding are expected to hit the region this weekend.

From Sunday an orange heavy rain and strong wind warning has been issued for Northland and the threat of surface flooding and slips is high as streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Strong wind gusts may also damage power lines, unsecured structures, and trees.

MetService says Lola, which has now been downgraded to a tropical low, was due to merge with another low-pressure system north of New Zealand.

Northland Civil Defence today advised those at the top of the country to prepare properties ahead of the approaching storm by clearing gutters and drains, securing outdoor furniture and structures and making sure people had enough supplies if the region was hit by power cuts or road closures.

Around 90 to 130mm of rain is expected to fall with peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h from Sunday evening and possible thunderstorms, MetService said.

Heavy rain is predicted to peak in eastern areas, and severe gale easterlies with damaging gusts of up to 130km/h can be expected in exposed places.

Strong offshore winds combined with king tides are likely to create huge 6m waves on the eastern and northern coastlines of New Zealand.

The heavy rain warning is in place for 18 hours for Northland, from 11am, Sunday, October 29 until 5am Monday, October 30. The strong wind warning is valid for 20 hours from 9am Sunday, October 29 until 5am Monday, October 30.

Civil Defence is reminding anyone travelling on the roads on Monday to drive to the conditions and watch out for any hazards.

Coastguard Bay of Islands and Whangārei have also issued the warning and pushed their message of “if in doubt, don’t go out”. They encouraged boaties to ensure their vessels are secured properly on moorings.

You can check for any road closures on Waka Kotahi’s Facebook page or journey planner. Warnings will be kept up to date through MetService.

Far North District Council, Kaipara District Council and Whangārei District Council have also issued the warning on their Facebook pages and will provide local road updates where required.

