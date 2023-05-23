Police during what appeared to be a chase through the Whangārei district. Photo / NZME

A steady stream of police sirens caught the attention of Whangārei residents as officers appeared to be led on a lengthy pursuit.

The Advocate has contacted police for details but understands officers were trying to stop a car with multiple people inside the vehicle.

A witness described the motorists as wearing all black with masks covering the lower half of their faces.

Police are yet to confirm whether the chase was linked to several attempted burglaries and a ram-raid overnight in downtown Whangārei and Ruakākā.

The Advocate understands the businesses targeted included two liquor stores and a sporting goods store. The ram-raid was reportedly carried out at GAS Ruakākā on Port Marsden Highway.

Officers early this morning were led through Otaika before tailing the vehicle along SH14. They followed the car through Maunu and Kensington before the vehicle was reportedly dumped on Winston St, a small cul-de-sac in Tikipunga, around an hour later.

Police on Winston St in Tikipunga where the car involved in this morning's chase was dumped. Photo / NZME

Passersby reported seeing the car travelling at “bullet speed” as it tore through Western Hills Dr with police in tow.

Officers were seen scouring the Tikipunga shopping complex while a police dog handler was spotted down nearby residential streets.

A police dog handler and canine in the Tikipunga area. Photo / NZME

