The automated external defibrillator (AED) pictured here was stolen on Friday night from the Paihia i-Site.

Heartless thieves have stolen vital medical equipment from Paihia’s i-Site designed to restart hearts that has already saved a British tourist’s life.

The automated external defibrillator (AED) was taken on Friday night after the box containing the equipment on the wharf at Paihia’s waterfront was forced open. Disappointed staff at the Marsden Rd i-Site discovered the theft on Saturday morning.

Far North District Council is working to find a replacement before any lives are put at risk, and police have been informed.

In December, the defibrillator was used to save the life of a tourist who was having a heart attack outside the i-Site building.

Visitor Centre consultant Chris Albrecht grabbed the defibrillator and attached the adhesive pads to the man’s chest. By following the instructions, he was able to restart the man’s heart and get him breathing again before he was airlifted to hospital.

All FNDC i-Site centres have defibrillators available for public use in an emergency.

AEDs pass a brief electrical current through the heart so the body’s natural pacemaker can re-establish a proper rhythm. AEDs won’t give a person an electric shock unless it is necessary, meaning no one can be harmed by the device. Simple voice and visual instructions make it easy for anyone to use an AED in an emergency.

If anyone has any information about this theft, they are urged to contact police. For more information about AEDs go to the St John website, where you’ll also find a video on how to use the equipment.