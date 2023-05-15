Ken Strong, Whangārei’s Christie Lethbridge and Karen Davy perform for the public in Paihia on Saturday. Photo / Peter de Graaf

An invasion of cowboy hats, tassels and guitars plus footpaths clogged with line dancers can mean only one thing — the annual Bay of Islands Country Rock Festival is back.

The event, which ran from Friday to Sunday in Paihia, Russell and Haruru, was the 33rd organised by the legendary Shirley May, with both the festival and many of the performers notable for their longevity.

Eddie Low, a festival regular known as “the Voice in a Million” or “the Māori Roy Orbison”, celebrated his 80th birthday on Sunday while May turned 72 on Saturday.

This year’s festival was just the second since borders reopened and international performers returned.

Six of the 47 bands taking part travelled from Australia, including the headline act and nine-times Golden-Guitar-winning Adam Harvey.

This year May was assisted by Michael and Ashley Tipping of country band Cooper’s Run, who might take over the festival reins in future.

“I can’t keep doing it for another 33 years,” May said.

At least 1200 tickets were sold for this year’s festival.

While the crowd seemed thinner than last year, part of that was down to an increase in the number of venues, causing festival-goers to spread out more.

The Whangamata Liners turn the Williams Rd pavement into a dance floor. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Other big-name acts included Brendan Dugan, Gray Bartlett and The Dolly Parton Experience (aka Karen Davy).

Many Paihia motels were fully booked as performers and music lovers travelled from as far away as Southland.

Ken Strong and Karen Davy of Toucan Duet (as in “two-can do-it better than one”) perform on Williams Rd in central Paihia. Photo / Peter de Graaf