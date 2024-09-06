Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

We are responsible for our happiness: Carolyn Hansen

Carolyn Hansen
By
Northern Advocate columnist·nzme·
5 mins to read
Taking a moment to stop and smell the flowers can make all the difference to our happiness Photo / 123rf

Taking a moment to stop and smell the flowers can make all the difference to our happiness Photo / 123rf

Carolyn Hansen is co-owner of Anytime Fitness

OPINION

Negative self-talk is like a dam that breaks. Once the flow begins, it’s not easy to shut off. This stream of low-frequency thoughts puts our personal happiness

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate