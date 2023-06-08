The Northland Bowls Centre’s Champion Fours women’s team, from Kensington: Barbara Hopper, Janice Little, Diane Strawbridge and Dawn Owen. They will be one of the teams representing the region in the New Zealand Champion of Champions competition.

Northland’s bowling champions are set to play in five sections at the upcoming New Zealand Champion of Champions competition next month.

The following players are confirmed entries from Northland for the New Zealand Champion of Champions:

Men’s singles - Dean McMurchy, from Onerahi.

Men’s pairs - Kevin Robinson, Wayne Wrack - Maungaturoto.

Men’s triples - Marty Webb, Neil King, Patrick Lewis - Arapohue.

Men’s fours - Ian Bowick, Hugh Fidler, Dean McMurchy, Warwick Edgar - Onerahi.

Women’s fours - Diane Strawbridge, Dawn Owens, Janice Little, Barbara Hopper - Kensington.

These events will be held each weekend in July in Hastings, Dunedin, and Auckland. Good bowling to everyone.

The next event to be played in Northland is the post section of the Men’s Open Singles. Fourteen players will finally take part in an event that was postponed before Christmas. Because daylight saving has come and gone, there will be a time adjustment for this event, otherwise darkness will have descended before matches get finished.

Names of players have been sent to all clubs concerned. One Life system, four rounds, and to be played at Kensington Club. Please remember your marker.

Players in post section play are: David Smith (bye Round 1); Bruno Barnetta, Steven Wallace, Alistair Trimmer, Wayne Wrack, Duncan Rhind, Douglas Thomas, David Hood (win by default round 1), Carl Van Haaften, Kevin Robinson, Steve Smith, Shane Judson, John Carruthers, Ralph Ballinger.

Entries are now being accepted for the Club Winter Interclub competition. Clubs, please get your entries in as entries close this weekend. Number of games per day will depend on number of entries received. Teams will be made up of 2x pairs and 1x fours team. Entry forms are with clubs. Play is scheduled to start on Saturday, June 17.

The Centre champion of Champion Fours were completed at the Ngunguru greens and congratulations to Onerahi who defeated Hikurangi in the men’s final and to Kensington who defeated one Tree Point to win the women’s section. Both Kensington and Onerahi will play in the New Zealand Champion of Champions event in Auckland the last weekend of July.