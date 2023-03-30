It was winning weekend for Northland bowler Manu Timoti, winning the singles and pairs (with playing partner Johanna Hood) at the Champion of Champion Pairs and Singles events

Last weekend saw the first of the Champion of Champion Pairs and Singles.

Saturday was the pairs competition, held at Mangawhai, with 14 clubs taking part.

The winners of these events will represent Northland in the Champion of Champion NZ events in July.

Results were:

Men - Round 1: Hikurangi bt Dargaville 31-2; Kamo bt Mangawhai 13-12; Waipū bt Arapohue 22-15; Onerahi bt Maungakaramea 15-9; Whangārei bt Kensington; Ruawai bt Mamaranui 19-13.

Round 2: Maungaturoto bt One Tree Pt 14-13; Kamo bt Hikurangi 16-11; Waipū bt Onerahi 19-16; Whangārei bt Ruawai 18-16.

Round 3: Maungaturoto bt Kamo 22-12; Whangārei bt Waipū 20-10.

Final: Maungaturoto (K. Robinson, W. Wrack) bt Whangārei (Daniel Hood, David Hood) 16-14.

After 10 ends Maungaturoto were 13-4 down but came back, scoring on five ends out of six to hit the lead and win the event.

Women - Round 1: Hikurangi bt Mangawhai 14-8; Onerahi bt Kensington 12-11; Kamo bt Maungakaramea 34-5; Arapohue bt Waipū 24-7.

Round 2 - Hikurangi bt Onerahi 19-11; Arapohue bt Kamo 17-16.

Final - Hikurangi (Manu Timoti, Johanna Hood) bt Arapohue (Viv Biddles, Lyn Nash) 18-16.

After 13 ends Arapohue were in the lead 15-10 but unfortunately for them, they dropped a five on the 15th end, which gave Hikurangi the lead and the match.

Sunday saw the Champion of Champion singles played at Kensington where the results were:

Men: Round 1: Onerahi bt Whangārei; Kamo bt Hikurangi; Dargaville bt Ruawai; One Tree Pt bt Mamaranui, Waipū bt Mangawhai; Maungaturoto bt Maungakaramea.

Round 2: Kensington bt Arapohue; Onerahi bt Kamo; One Tree Pt bt Dargaville; Maungaturoto bt Waipū.

Round 3: Onerahi bt Kensington 21-11; One Tree Pt bt Maungaturoto 21-20.

Final; Onerahi (Dean McMurchy) bt One Tree Pt (Paul Williams) 21-12.

Women: Round 1: Onerahi bt Waipu; Kensington bt Maungakaramea; Hikurangi bt Kamo.

Round 2: Mangawhai bt Onerahi; Hikurangi bt Kensington 19-15.

Final: Hikurangi (Manu Timoti) bt Mangawhai (Sue Wightman). 21-12.

This was a second title for Timoti over the weekend after winning the pairs on Saturday.

Club events this week are:

Saturday/Sunday - Onerahi AC Triples.

Saturday - Leigh AC Triples.

Tuesday - Kamo AC Triples.

Wednesday - Maungaturoto AC Triples.

Whangārei AC 2x4x2 pairs.

Champion of Champion triples and Fours - please advise operations of the names of your players as soon as you have completed these events.



