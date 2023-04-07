Northland’s bowls representatives from Hikurangi (men) and Kensington (woman) will be getting ready for the National Interclub Sevens event later this month

The next tournament on the bowls calendar is the National Interclub Sevens in Wellington where Northland will be represented by Hikurangi Men and Kensington Women.

This event is from April 14-16 and good luck to both teams which I am sure will represent us with pride.

This will be followed by the local 1-5 year Interclub to be played at Kensington (three greens) on April 23. This event was postponed earlier in the season with bad weather interrupting the event.

Ten teams will play singles, pairs and triples to find a winner to represent us on May 6 at the Kamo club for the regional event involving teams from Far North, North Harbour, Auckland, Counties and Northland. Teams will be Kensington, Hikurangi, Kamo, Maungakaramea, Onerahi, Mangawhai (2) One tree Pt, Ngunguru and Waipū playing to qualify.

The Coaching Association annual tournament AC Fours will be played on April 18 at Kensington. Entries to Sue Wightman. One 1 to 8 year bowler per team. The entry form at back of handbook.

The Centre Champion of Champion Triples (Kamo green) and Champion of Champion Fours (Ngunguru green) will be played April 29-30. If your club has now completed your club event please notify Gwen of the names of your players urgently.

The new Bowls NZ laws came into effect on April 1. The Umpires Association has sent notice to all clubs. Please print them off and make sure that your players are aware of changes. They are also clearly displayed on the Bowls NZ website.

Upcoming tournaments:

Easter Saturday - Kensington AC Triples

Wednesday - Maungaturoto AC triples

Thursday - Hikurangi ac 3 bowl pairs

April 15 - Leigh mens triples

April 16 - Waipū AC Pairs.