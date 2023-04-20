Northland’s junior bowlers will be fighting for representative honours this weekend.

This weekend will see junior bowlers fighting for representative honours, when we find the 1-5 Interclub team to play in the regional interclub final, which will be played on May 6 at the Kamo green.

Sunday will see three greens at Kensington Club in action, with 10 club teams of singles, pairs, and triples competing. Play starts at 8.45am.

Next Friday, April 28, will see the Umpires Association hold its annual fundraising AC Triples at the Onerahi green. Send your entries to Bruce Scott on 021 0275 5069. Plays starts at 9.30am. This event is sponsored by Morris & Morris, and we thank them for their support.

Friday, May 5, will see secondary school pairs played at Kensington, with coaching from 9am and a 9.30am start. Send your entries via schools to Sport Northland please - there’s a $10 entry fee per person.

On Saturday, May 6, the regional 1-5 interclub finals will be played at Kamo, with Far North, Northland, North Harbour, Auckland and Counties Manukau playing. Play starts at 9am. Singles, pairs and triples will be played.

There was no successful qualifying for either Hikurangi or Kensington in the Interclub NZ finals. Both teams played well throughout the weekend.

Successful clubs were Gore and Tauranga.

Club events next week

Saturday - Kensington Men’s triples.

Sunday - Dargaville Classic Fours.

Wednesday - Maungaturoto AC triples.

Thursday - Onerahi AC triples.

Friday - Umpires Assoc AC triples.