Gwen Lawson on Northland’s bowls scene

Northland’s representative bowlers are taking on their counterparts from around the country in the NZ Inter Centre competition this week.

Northland’s representative bowlers are taking on their counterparts from around the country in the NZ Inter Centre competition this week.

This weekend sees representative teams away in Christchurch (March 16 - 19) competing in the NZ Inter Centre competition. Bowls NZ will be showing matches on television each day from 12pm, so tune in.

Northland teams announced are as follows:

Men: Dean McMurchy, John Carruthers, Alistair Trimmer, Jeff Cole, Paul Wightman, Paul Price, Trevor Reader, Errol Conaghan (manager).

Women: Patricia Murray, Maree Attwood, Diane Strawbridge, Sue Wightman, Wendy Sarjeant, Dawn Owens, Karina Cooper, Mona Guttenbeil (manager).

Good bowling to all.

Champion of Champions entries

Entries close today. Only six clubs have so far entered (they have been included in this reminder).

Please forward entry forms to gwen.northbowls@slingshot.co.nz. Please send a payment of $20 per player to the centre, paying online (see the bank account number on page five of the centre’s handbook).

The first events are the Champion of Champions pairs on March 25 at Mangawhai and the Singles on March 26 at Kensington.

Centre First Year Singles:

Sunday, March 19. Please note this event will be played at Kensington, not Kamo, as two greens are required.

Reporting time is 8.15am for men and women. Remember markers, please.

Coaches are allowed.

Centre 1-5 Year Inter-Club Sixes:

To be played on April 23.

The clubs involved are Onerahi, Kensington, Kamo, Mangawhai (two), Hikurangi, Maungakaramea, Waipū, Ngunguru and One Tree Point, with games to be played at Kensington.

Centre 1-5 Year Singles:

Post Section is on May 14, to be played at Onerahi (men and women).

Players involved are:

Women: A. Peachey, L. Simons, D. Barnes, F. Waterhouse, H. Conaghan, A. Connery, J. Kitchen.

Men: J. Cole, A. Westlake, K. Marshall. N. Rogers, G. Wilson, G. Jones, G. Hall.

Centre Open Champ Singles:

Post Section, June 10 (for men). To be played at Kensington.

Players involved are: D. Smith, B. Barnetta, S. Wallace, A. Trimmer, W. Wrack, D. Rhind, D. Thomas, D. Hood, D. McMurchy, C. Van Haaften, K. Robinson, S. Smith, S. Judson, J. Carruthers, R. Ballinger.

Centre Open Champ Singles - Post Section, Women:

J. Little, D. Strawbridge, W. Sarjeant, P. Murray.

To be played at Kensington on May 13.

Club events next week:

Monday - Ngunguru AC Triples

Tuesday - Waipū Men Triples

Thursday - One Tree Point AC Triples

The Hikurangi AC Triples will be held on Sunday, March 26.



