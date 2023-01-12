Northland bowler Ann Muir and playing partner Sue Wightman made it to the last eight of the National Open Singles and Pairs competition, losing to the eventual winners.

Congratulations are in order for all the players from Northland Centre who qualified for post section at the recent National Open Singles and Pairs held in difficult conditions at North Harbour and Auckland Centres.

A special well done to Sue Wightman and Ann Muir who finished in the last eight in the pairs, where they went down to the eventual winners of the event, and to Diane Strawbridge and Karina Cooper who reached the last 16 before before being beaten.

All winners of the events were current NZ representatives. If you are interested in watching any of the finals again, Bowls NZ has it on its YouTube channels. Great to see bowls on television also as all finals were televised live on Sky.

Now we get back to the local scene and this weekend sees the Centre Interclub Sevens event being played at venues throughout the Centre.

Sides are drawn as follows:

Women: Day 1; Kamo; Day 2: Kensington: Kamo Kowhai; Onerahi; Kensington; Mangawhai; Waipū.

Men: Section 1, Day 1; Onerahi; Day 2; Kensington; Waipū Yellow; Maungaturoto; Kensington; Kamo Panthers; Hikurangi 2; Onerahi 1.

Men; Section 2, Day 1; Mangawhai; Day 2; Onerahi. Kamo Knights; Waipū Black; Hikurangi 1; Mangawhai blue, Onerahi 2; Mangawhai red.

Women will play a round robin. The winner of each section of men will play a final at Kensington 3pm Sunday.

Clubs, please remember your marker for this event, if no appointed marker then managers/reserves will be responsible to mark when required.

Junior Bowlers (1-5 year) your next event is the Junior singles. Please enter on the centre website.

The next round of Bowls3Five will be played at Onerahi on Wednesday, January 18. Trial ends at 6pm.

Representative squads will play on Sunday, January 22. The Women Premier 1 & 2 will play against Auckland, Far North & Counties at Mangawhai starting at 9.30am.

The Men Premier 1 & 2 will play Far North on January 22 at the Kamo Club. Play will start at 9.30am.

This will be a final trial for squads before selection is made to attend the NZ Inter Centre event.

Next week’s club events:

Tuesday — Kamo MX Fours

Thursday — Kensington Men Pairs

Friday — Whangārei AC Triples 5.30pm.

Saturday — Club Champs.

Sunday — Whangārei AC Triples.

Clubs are reminded that entry forms have been sent out for the 1-5 Year Interclub Sixes to be played on Monday, January 30, at Kensington. Please complete your entry form now.



