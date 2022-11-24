The Centre Open Fours Champions have been found, despite heavy rain flooding the greens.

The Centre Open Fours Champions have been found, despite heavy rain flooding the greens.

Last weekend saw us play the Centre Open Fours Championships, and both sections had five qualifiers.

Section play on Saturday was disrupted by greens going underwater in the last round, but qualifiers were successfully found.

Congratulations to Dean McMurchy, John Dunn, Ian Bowick and Hugh Fiddler (Onerahi), who were successful over the Kamo combination of Dave Kerr, Roger File, Mike Curran and Mile Turton.

This was a very tight match, and it was only on the last end that Onerahi managed to score two shots to win the match.

In the women’s division, two Kensington teams reached the final, and it was a comfortable win for Pam Brewster, Ann Muir, Chris Budge and Gwenda Smith over Diane Strawbridge, Dawn Owens, Janice Little and Barbara Hopper.

Thanks to Kamo, Dargaville and Waipū for hosting the event and to those who umpired and assisted with control.

Entries closed yesterday for the Centre 1-5 Year junior pairs. The entry is a bit disappointing, but those that have entered will have a very competitive competition . Play starts on December 3, and post section will be played on Sunday, December 4.

Representative teams will be competing against Far North in all divisions this coming Sunday (November 27).

Premier 1 & 2 men and women will play at Kerikeri, and 1-5 Year men and women will play at at Kensington Bowling Club. Play is scheduled for a 9am start, with eight players competing in each team in singles, pairs and fours.

The Centre Bowls3Five competition started last Wednesday. 13 teams are taking part, and the event is played on Wednesday nights from 6.15pm.

The winners of this event get an all-expenses-paid trip to Wellington for a New Zealand final later in the season. Five rounds will be played, followed by a semi-final and final in February. Last season’s winners are in the field again hoping to achieve another successful result.

This week, the World Singles Champion of Champions event has been playing in Wellington. The NZ representatives of Taylor Bruce and Kelvin Scott have been holding their own in this event. YouTube - through the Bowls New Zealand website - has been the place to watch this event.

Next week’s events:

Sunday - Hikurangi AC Triples

Monday - Kitty Hawks at Waipū

Tuesday - Kamo AC Triples

Wednesday - Arapohue Mens Pairs; Maungatapere C Triples; Bowls 3Five Interclub (Ngunguru) 6.15pm

Thursday - Kensington Mens Triples

Sat - Mamaranui MX Triples

Sunday - Dargaville Hams - singles entry

Sat/Sun - Junior Pairs







