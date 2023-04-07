Great-grandparents, grandparents and whānau gather in Room 15 at Maunu School. Photo / Tania Whyte

Around 300 whānau and friends gathered at Maunu School for a ‘Greats, Grands and Whānau Day’ to share stories of the past and present, make Easter crafts and enjoy important time with students.

Maunu School principal Claire Turton said Thursday’s gathering was about celebrating family, because “family comes in all different shapes and sizes”.

“Our whole term has been about building those relationships, that sense of belonging and that sense of being part of a family,” she said.

“So, building up to that, we knew that this was going to be a special day today, and that we’d finish the term off together and invite all our friends and whānau [to come] together for that.”

Turton said the event happens bi-yearly and is linked to Easter because families and friends come to visit during that time.

She said there’s been “excitement bubbling all week” over the highly anticipated event.

An assembly started off the day with special messages and a performance from their kapa haka group, which consists of over 100 students.

“It’s for the children to be proud of their school, and also proud of their whānau, and just bringing the two together - it’s about that connection,” she said.

For Soumya Ibin, the event was an opportunity for her mother-in-law to see her two grandchildren enjoying their school.

Five-year-old Alna showed her grandmother her classroom, and they spent time colouring in while the Advocate chatted to her mum.

It's all about family for Soumya Ibin, pictured here with two-month-old Aroha, mother-in-law Cicily Antony and daughter Alna, five. Photo / Tania Whyte

She said her son and daughter have been looking forward to the event for months.

“We had the new baby, and they knew that mum was coming over, and they were so excited to have her here [at the school].”

Cicily had travelled over to spend time and help with Soumya’s newborn, Aroha, who is now two months old.

“It’s been so good, we’re getting that bonding relationship right now. I especially wanted her to be here,” she said.

For Northland-based poppa Carl Thomsen, the event showcased something hugely important to him.

“It’s great,” he said. “Family is so important.”

Harley Taylor, 10, with his poppa, Carl Thomsen. Photo / Tania Whyte

“For me, it’s about seeing kids come out of themselves and [giving] them confidence going forward in their life.”

“I think we [grandparents] all think it’s so important,” he said. “It’s been such a long time since we’ve been able to do it [due to Covid-19 restrictions].”

‘Granna’ Anna Wilson and Piper Gillingham were excited to spend time together at the event, as Anna is usually working.

“My kids went to this school and now my grandkids are coming here,” she said. “I think it’s a lovely time of connection for everybody.”

'Granna' Anna Wilson and her granddaughter Piper Gillingham, eight, share a moment. Photo / Tania Whyte

As for how Piper felt about her Granna visiting her school?

“It makes me feel happy,” she said.