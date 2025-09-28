Less than 10km away, Bream Bay retirement village resident Rob Aydon had been playing bowls with his wife when he went into cardiac arrest.

The village’s groundskeeper began administering CPR before D’Ath arrived. Once there, he checked Aydon’s vitals and took over CPR.

D’Ath said Aydon‘s skin had turned grey and he was unresponsive.

He continued compressions while on the phone to 111. Within five minutes, Aydon began to stir.

“I then was able to drop, check his heart rate, listen to his breathing, and I realised he’d actually started his own resuscitation,” D’Ath said.

He and the groundsman’s actions likely saved Aydon’s life.

Aydon was taken to Whangārei Hospital in an ambulance where he recovered.

A month later, D’Ath was invited back to the village to refresh residents on how to call 111, administer CPR and use an AED.

Aydon attended the session and joked with D’Ath about his sore ribs from the CPR as well as expressing his gratitude.

Rob Aydon learning CPR during a Steps for Life training at his retirement village. Photo / Hato Hone St John

“That was tear-jerking,” D’Ath said. “That was like ‘Wow’.”

He said it was very rare to get the opportunity to meet someone you’ve saved.

“You do get quite emotional, as did he,” D’Ath said.

He, Aydon and Aydon’s wife Glenys had become close friends.

Rob Aydon (left) reunited with GoodSAM responder Jeff D'Ath who helped save his life after a cardiac arrest. Photo / Hato Hone St John

Aydon considered himself “extremely lucky”.

“As someone living with a chronic heart condition, it’s comforting to know that there are people around who know how to help and are prepared to respond,” he said.

In the past year, more than 2500 people were treated for cardiac arrest by ambulance services.

D’Ath said many cardiac arrests happened in public spaces.

According to Hato Hone St John, 24% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests were attended by a registered GoodSAM responder.

People can become a GoodSAM by training with Hato Hone St John and registering on the free app.

Volunteers receive a notification when someone within 10km is in cardiac arrest. They can then find the exact location and provide basic life support while an ambulance arrives.

Aydon’s wife Glenys was “incredibly grateful” for Hato Hone St John, which had always been there when they had needed them over the years.

" ... Even when they’re off-duty like Jeff was on that day.”

