Glenys Aydon was playing bowls with husband Rob when he went into cardiac arrest. GoodSAM responder Jeff D'Ath was nearby and able to administer CPR. Photo / Hato Hone St John
Hato Hone St John has turned October into Shocktober - a campaign encouraging people to learn life-saving skills. Reporter Brodie Stone spoke to emergency medical technician and community educator Jeff D’Ath about what it’s like to save a life and why others should know how to.
Jeff D’Ath sayssaving someone’s life is a feeling like no other.
In June, he was off duty and cleaning his car when his phone issued an alert that someone nearby was in cardiac arrest.
The alert was from the GoodSAM app, which sends alerts to trained volunteers when someone is in cardiac arrest nearby.
A former volunteer firefighter, D’Ath dropped everything and leapt into action.