Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

GoodSAM responder urges public to learn CPR after saving Bream Bay man

Brodie Stone
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Glenys Aydon was playing bowls with husband Rob when he went into cardiac arrest. GoodSAM responder Jeff D'Ath was nearby and able to administer CPR. Photo / Hato Hone St John

Glenys Aydon was playing bowls with husband Rob when he went into cardiac arrest. GoodSAM responder Jeff D'Ath was nearby and able to administer CPR. Photo / Hato Hone St John

Hato Hone St John has turned October into Shocktober - a campaign encouraging people to learn life-saving skills. Reporter Brodie Stone spoke to emergency medical technician and community educator Jeff D’Ath about what it’s like to save a life and why others should know how to.

Jeff D’Ath says

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save