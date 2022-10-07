Players at the Eagles v Northland Junior Academy. Northland Eagles player Paul Alexander stands second from the left. Photo / Supplied

A national kids golf championship is swinging its way into Northland this month after two years of postponement.

The Eagles Boys & Girls NZ Championship is to be held at Mangawhai Golf Club from October 10-12.

Every year since 1981, the New Zealand kids championship has been played in various regions and venues nationwide.

The 15 Eagles societies in New Zealand send a mixed three-player team to compete in individual and team competitions of players aged from 11 to under 17.

The field comprises 45 nominated players, with the host society, this year Northland, allowed to invite another 15 promising players from their region.

The championship is hotly anticipated because Covid-19 caused the tournament to be canned in 2020 and last year.

Northland Eagles member Paul Alexander said kids learn a special type of comradeship from golf.

"They learn self-respect and they learn to respect other players," he said.

Alexander describes golf as "a very self-enforcing game" because players rely on other players' fair play and honesty.

"There's some huge talent coming through in New Zealand," he said. "These kids are amazing, they truly are."

The prizegiving at the end of the tournament will include the presentation of cups, trophies and Golf Warehouse vouchers worth $2440.

Past winners include Northlanders such as D. Clarke in 2001, A. Tito in 1994, and M. Joo in 2003.

The Mangawhai Golf Club has donated the use of the golf course and facilities at no cost to the Northland Eagles, for which they say they are "extremely grateful".

The Mangawhai community has also supported the club's fundraising efforts.

The Eagles Golfing Society of New Zealand is also fully committed to raising funds for the Halberg Sports Disability Foundation, supporting and promoting junior golf.

There have been many notable players who have had support through Eagles golf and some past champions have had successful golfing careers.

Craig Perks won the Players Championship, and Michael Campbell the US Open. Eagles golfer of the year recipients includes Stuart Jones, Sir Bob Charles, Ted McDougall, Philip Aickin, Steven Alker, Tim Wilkinson, Danny Lee, Julianne Alvarez, Lydia Ko, Daniel Hillier and Amelia Garvey.