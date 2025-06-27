Northland police previously appealed for sightings of Daniel Hepehi following the 77-year-old's death in May. Photo / NZ Police

The person accused of killing an elderly Far North man can now be named.

George Raharaha, 73, of Ōkaihau, appeared in the High Court at Whangārei today charged with the murder of 77-year-old Daniel Hepehi, also known as Danny Whiston.

Hepehi was found with critical injuries at a Waikerikeri Rd property in Hōreke on May 22.

Raharaha, represented by Aaron Dooney on behalf of Catherine Cull KC, pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

He was remanded in custody until a case review hearing on August 8.