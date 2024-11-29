What followed was decades of projects completed, friendships forged, and memories made.

To know Geoff is to know that nothing is impossible. The common theme as I spoke to members of the Heritage Clubs was, “There is no such thing as it can’t be done, because Geoff will find a way”.

Geoff Thomas is always willing to lend a hand

His ability to source materials, usually donated, is second to none, and there are very few places in the park that haven’t benefitted from his contacts, support and physical generosity. Brian talks with pride about the huge gravel carpark that was once a very boggy paddock. He and Geoff removed half a metre of topsoil from the entire area just in time for the arrival of 105 truckloads of gravel that Geoff had organised to be donated.

Geoff, too, talks with pride about the many upgrades and additions to the park that he has been a part of, including his involvement in sourcing the two trams that have since been beautifully restored, and helping to lay the tracks for those trams and the trains to run on.

Ray Palmer from the Whangārei Steam and Model Railway Club recounted the day Geoff began the latter project.

He said Geoff rang him to ask if they were going to make a track through the bush below the clubs. Ray replied that yes, they were, that a string line was already in place, but that’s as far as it had gone. “Well,” said Geoff, “I have a 10-ton digger at the beginning of the line, and you better get up here quick as I am starting to make the track”.

This is Geoff in a nutshell. Ray describes him as positive, encouraging, and passionate and he emphatically says “We need more people like Geoff to get involved with running the Heritage Park”.

Another of the projects Geoff is proud to have been involved with was the measurements and logistics of relocating Cook’s Cottage from Whangārei Hospital to the Heritage Park.

Bill Segrue is a retired surgeon and one of the team running the Medical Museum, inside which the cottage now stands.

He speaks of Geoff’s generous spirit and helpful advice and says his, and the club’s gratitude to Geoff has grown over the years. He said: “Medically speaking, Geoff’s life has been shortened by a rare, aggressive, asbestos-related cancer, such that he has been cut down like a large Kauri tree with still so much to offer and give”.

Involvement in the miniature railway is another of Geoff’s proud achievements.

As well as helping to relocate the attraction from Tarawa Park and physically helping club members to lay the track, Geoff and Wally Webb facilitated the building of the tunnel that continues to be enjoyed by kids and adults alike.

Geoff Thomas with Nick Connop

There are three large rocks at the exit of the tunnel, which Geoff refers to as “The Three Wise Men”. These rocks were so heavy, they were unable to be moved by the machinery he was using to build the tunnel. Their stubbornness was futile, however, when in true Geoff form, he left and returned with a 40-tonne digger.

As well as pitching in at every opportunity, Geoff has sat on the board of the Whangārei Museum and Heritage Trust for years, where he is club rep, and their biggest advocate.

Former board chairman John Williamson, is amazed by Geoff’s fascinating network and ability to get things done. He speaks with admiration about things Geoff has contributed to the park, like shifting dirt around the rebuilt kiwi house, organising a new connection for the sewerage line (at an unbelievable cost of just a few family passes), the appearance of recycled asphalt for the carpark and Geoff on a digger to spread it.

“Geoff is the most active, dedicated and unassuming volunteer I have ever been involved with. The world would be a better place with more Geoff Thomas’s. It has been a pleasure working with him”.

So many people have so many, stories, memories and kind words to say about our hero in overalls.

Geoff Thomas featured in the Northern Advocate

His wife Trish laughs as she talks about the many things Geoff has been involved in. Not because they are funny, but because she, their three kids and five grandkids are so proud of him, and they have learned that “Five minutes never means five minutes”.

Ally Fry, former director of operations at Kiwi North, said “At times he drove me crazy as some of his good acts were spontaneous, but then we had some good laughs, and we shared the belief that people are what really matters.

Former grounds and maintenance contractor Michael Hayes, recalls how Geoff helped him and his son to recover two whaling boats from Riva’s in the Whangārei Town Basin and said the large ride-on mower Geoff donated to the museum is still appreciated. He is amazed by Geoff’s ability to find whatever is needed, whenever it’s needed.

“Geoff has a good heart”.

If Geoff believes in a cause he will do all he can to see it realised. He is kind, compassionate, generous and proactive. He is a product of his own belief, that “The park runs on doers” and we are lucky to have a “doer” like him in our lives.

Although his body is failing him, his mind never has. The stories and memories that Geoff shares to this day, with a smile, a laugh, a tear ... they are the stories of a phenomenal life.

To Geoff. Our friend. Our hero in overalls. Thank you.

Mel Williams met Geoff through work and feels lucky to be considered one of his many friends.



