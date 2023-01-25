Gas Tikipunga was targeted this morning, offenders stealing cash and cigarettes. Photo / Brodie Stone

A Whangārei father is terrified there will be a day when he receives a call telling him his son is dead.

His fears come after his 20-year-old son was confronted by a group of youths at the GAS service station in Tikipunga on Thursday.

The son had been working behind the till at the fuel station when four people entered the shop at around 8am.

Once inside, the group stole a haul of cigarettes and cash before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

While the man made no comments to the media about the ordeal, his father spoke of his own fears these encounters sparked for him.

“Every time my phone rings anytime between 6.30 and 10.30am and it’s my son, I answer the phone saying, ‘are you okay’ because I know it’s a robbery, otherwise he never rings me before this time.”

His son has experienced three robberies since he began work at the service station, he said.

A few months ago. he was even assaulted by youths armed with hammers as they carried out a robbery at the station.

The father told the Advocate he has had enough.

“I’m scared that one day I’m gonna get a phone call to say that my son’s dead.”

He said during today’s ordeal his son did what he was supposed to and was believed to have avoided any violent interactions.

Victim support was available for the worker but the father said his son didn’t want it.

“I guess he’s getting pretty numb to it, which in itself I think is not a good thing, it normalises it.”

The father worried that if the Government does not find a solution to youth crime then vigilante justice would occur.

He wanted to see punishments that fit the crime instead of feeling like young people were able to get away with committing crimes.

Police are investigating the latest robbery to determine the circumstances around the ordeal and those responsible.

“While no injuries have been reported, those involved are understandably shaken and police are providing support,” a police spokesperson said.

They said the vehicle believed to be connected to the robbery had been located and recovered for forensic inquiries.





Nearby cafe owner Zee Tana said he was tired of coming into his workplace, feeling like he needed to protect himself.

“I’ve got patu and sticks in there just to defend ourselves just in case something happens, I feel stupid that I have to bring these things in just to defend us in case something happens but I don’t want to be a victim as well.”

Tana opened next door to the service station five months ago but he said the constant robberies are taking a toll on him and his staff.

“I’ve been working here by myself for the last three months because no one wants to work here with me.”

One of the cafe’s staff still feels traumatised from the time she was in the service station during a previous robbery.

“I don’t want to serve our community anymore if this is what is gonna be like,” Tana said. “And I don’t want to see these young guys be traumatised - this dude’s only 20.”

He believed the time for excuses, such as living in hardship is up.

“Just turn it around and ask for help,” he said, “It’s not an excuse, everyone is in need, we’re all struggling.

“It doesn’t matter if someone’s bank account has more than someone else, come and get a job, ask for an application form.”

Police asked anyone with information to contact 105 and quote job number P053429746. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers via 0800 555 111