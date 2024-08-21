The news came only a month after he made the New Zealand Darts Team, having been runner-up to Mark Cleaver in the NZDC nationals in June.

Hilton-Jones said he couldn’t remember when he took up the tungsten and stepped up to the oche, and he’s looking forward to testing himself on the world stage against the best young darts players there are.

And he’s hoping the experience will progress him to the senior professional ranks so he can take on the likes of Michael “Mighty” Mike; Van Gerwin; Luke “Cool Hand Luke” Humphries; Peter “Snakebite” Wright; Michael “Bully Boy” Smith; Rob “Voltage” Cross; Gary “Flying Scotsman” Anderson; and Luke “The Nuke” Littler.

New Zealand is one of the stops on the lucrative pro-darting circuit, so he could one day be performing as a professional in his home country - “that would be amazing”.

Last year’s PDC Youth World Championship was won by teen darts sensation Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler, then 16, who is now a star on the professional adult PDC circuit.

Littler won last year’s PDC Youth World Championship as a 16-year-old and has since stepped up to be a major force on the professional circuit, winning a number of big tournaments and regularly beating some of the game’s biggest stars.

Littler has so far earned more than £303,500 (about $600,000) on the pro-circuit, and Hilton-Jones is keen to test himself at that level.

“When I got chosen for the New Zealand team I didn’t think I had a realistic chance beforehand, but dad was the first person I rang and I was in tears. I rang him and mum when I got chosen for the PDC youth champs and they are both so proud. They’ve been a big part of me getting this far. Also, the Far North darts community have been amazing in supporting me,“ Hilton-Jones said.

He’s still working for Laser Electrical in Kaitāia and he was thankful the company gave him time out to compete on the national circuit, and it helped that some of his workmates also loved their darts.

“I decided to give up playing rugby a while ago to really concentrate on my darts, and while I got a bit of flak from the boys, this shows I definitely made the right decision as it’s now paying off.“

And paying off is what pro-darts does big time.

The total prizemoney for the PDC World Darts Championship, held over Christmas and New Year at the Alexandra Palace, in London, is £2.5 million ($5.3m) with the winner taking home £500,000, and Hilton-Jones hopes he will one day make it to the ‘Ally Pally’ for the sport’s biggest event.

Hilton-Jones needs sponsors and support to get to Wigan. To help, email jaymiehiltonjones@gmail.com or head along to the Kaitāia RSA on Saturday to support his fundraising effort.



