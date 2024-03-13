Tutors Debbie Lane and Lois Stather-Dunn compare cookie cutters ahead of AnoAno’s upcoming Fun with Fabrics workshops in Kaitāia.

Tutors Debbie Lane and Lois Stather-Dunn compare cookie cutters ahead of AnoAno’s upcoming Fun with Fabrics workshops in Kaitāia.

People interested in Fun with Fabrics using cookie cutters can get their fill at three upcoming workshops in Kaitāia.

Last minute preparations are taking place for the workshops hosted by AnoAno, entitled Fun with Fabrics.

The tutors, Debbie Lane and Lois Stather-Dunn, are offering instruction in two different art forms at the workshops - batik art and needle felting.

This past week the tutors have been comparing uses for cookie cutters in their respective art forms.

“We are so pleased that AnoAno has enabled us to offer these fun, creative workshops free to anyone who would like to attend,” said needle felting tutor Stather-Dunn.

Each participant will experience in both art forms over the three weekly sessions.

“People sometimes worry that they need to be talented at art to take part in workshops, but we are sure that everyone will be able to produce beautiful fabric art with which they can adorn their homes or themselves. We are looking forward to sharing these ancient techniques with others, so that they continue to be practiced,” batik tutor Lane said.

And as for the way that cookie cutters can be used? Well, you will have to come to the workshops to find out!

The workshops are free with all materials supplied but koha is welcomed. Participants are expected to bring their own lunch.

The workshops are happening at AnoAno, whch is part of Far North Environment Centre, in Bank St, from 10am -2pm on three consecutive Tuesdays - March 19, March 26 and April 2.

For more information and to book contact Caryl at AnoAno on 0210486394 or Caryldw.tttimebank@gmail.com.

For more details of what the centre provides, go to www.ecocentre.co.nz or check out the EcoCentreKaitaia Facebook page.







