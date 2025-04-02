There were plenty keen to hang around on the vertical Bungy at the Paparore School Gala Day.

Paparore School basked in glorious weather at its annual Gala Day at the weekend.

The school promised an epic day of fun, food, and entertainment and so it proved for the hundreds of people who went along to the school, north of Kaitāia.

It was the biggest gala day yet, with plenty of stalls and entertainment. There was also a giant slide, bouncy castle, motorised cars, merry-go-round, pirate ship, train rides, mini golf, vertical Bungy and much, much more.

The horse rides were cool fun for the kids at Paparore School Gala Day.

Lee Gamble, from Lee Gamble Photography, captured some of the event.