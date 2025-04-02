Paparore School basked in glorious weather at its annual Gala Day at the weekend.
The school promised an epic day of fun, food, and entertainment and so it proved for the hundreds of people who went along to the school, north of Kaitāia.
It was the biggest gala day yet, with plenty of stalls and entertainment. There was also a giant slide, bouncy castle, motorised cars, merry-go-round, pirate ship, train rides, mini golf, vertical Bungy and much, much more.
Lee Gamble, from Lee Gamble Photography, captured some of the event.