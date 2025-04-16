Chamberlain, aged 21, took out the district final in Whangārei on Saturday, where contestants had to finish tasks set for the. Magik Trembath was the runner-up in the Bay of Islands/Far North heat.
The New Zealand Certified Builders (NZCB) competition tested apprentices’ carpentry skills under pressure and is held in partnership with BCITO. This year, apprentices were given eight hours to construct a planter box, which will be donated to their local community.
Chamberlin, who is apprenticed to New Vision Building and Construction, in Kerikeri, said the competition was a great experience, despite a few challenges on the day.
Chamberlin is donating his finished planter box to Kaikohe East Primary School, where his mum is the deputy principal.
The finished planter boxes were assessed for workmanship, measuring, cutting, assembly and attention to detail. Judges also evaluated each apprentice’s ability to follow a detailed plan and apply safe working techniques.
Chamberlin earned a $1000 Makita and Mitre 10 Trade prize pack. He will be flown to Hamilton in June to represent the district at the national final. There, he will compete against 18 other regional winners for the prestigious Ken Read Memorial Trophy and a $10,000 prize pack.
NZCB chief executive Malcolm Fleming says the Apprentice Challenge is designed to test whether apprentices are ready for the demands of the trade.
“For 15 years, the NZCB Apprentice Challenge has given up-and-coming apprentices the opportunity to prove their skills in a real-world, high-pressure environment. This year the finalists have all shown the professional carpentry standards that NZCB members are known for.”
BCITO director Greg Durkin was proud to see that over 75% of the contestants this year are BCITO apprentices.