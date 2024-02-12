The sheep racing is always a popular attraction at the annual Kaitāia A&P Show, with the family-friendly, fun event on again on February 24 at the A&P Showgrounds.

The sheep racing is always a popular attraction at the annual Kaitāia A&P Show, with the family-friendly, fun event on again on February 24 at the A&P Showgrounds.

Preparations are well under way for the 136th Kaitāia A&P Show, which will be held at the A&P Showgrounds, South Rd, on February 24.

Organiser Bronwyn Travers said the forecast was pointing to fine weather on the day so she was hopeful last year’s crowd of about 3500 would be topped at this year’s show.

The show has been cancelled only a couple of times due to weather, and twice due to Covid concerns, in its long history, and with Kaitāia being a country town, it was the chance for people to show what the rural community has.

The Kaitāia event is self-proclaimed as the “top” A&P show in the country and has been running since its inception in 1886 — making it the oldest community-run organisation in the district.

Travers said all the traditional A&P show attractions will be at the showgrounds, such as equestrian, the always-popular sheep racing, ponies, animals, fairground attractions, stalls and plenty of family fun.

“We pride ourselves on being a family-friendly fun place and that’s why all the rides are free, once people pay the entrance fee of $10 for adults and $5 for 5-15-year-olds, with under-5s free,” she said.

“And I think it’s going to be some pretty sweet weather for the day so we’re hoping for another big crowd.’’

She said there were new sideshow attractions and rides this year, with plenty of food stalls and a huge hāngī.

Another big attraction will be the mounted games at 12.30pm when riders on horseback will perform a series of tasks and games that should thrill the crowd.

“That will be pretty exciting,” Travers said.

She said a few spaces for trade stalls at the show were still available, and anyone keen to take part should email kttradesplace@gmail.com.

Kaitāia A&P Show schedule of classes and prizes: (All entries close on Wednesday, February 21, 8pm)

■ 9am Combined Horse classes, Park Hacks, Hacks, Riding Horse, Saddle Hunter classes (Main Oval) — These classes follow each other, but may be split into two rings if enough judges, eg Park Hacks and Hacks after combined classes, Riding Horse and Saddle Hunter also after combined classes.

■ 9am Combined Pony, then Show Pony, then Saddle Hunter Pony classes

■ 9am Lead Rein and First Ridden classes (Main Oval)

■ 10am Pleasure Horse and Pony classes (Main Oval)

■ 10am: Pet parade

■ 11.30am Ridden Pinto Classes (Main Oval)

■ 12.30pm Supreme Ridden Exhibit, Supreme Paced and Mannered (Main Oval)

Lunch break: Northland Mounted Games Demonstration

■ 1pm Hunter, Hunter Pony and Amateur Hunter classes (Main Oval)

■ 1pm In-hand Sport Horse and Pony classes (Polocrosse Field)

■ 2.15pm In-hand Pinto classes (Polocrosse Field)

■ 3,30pm Supreme In-hand Exhibit (Polocrosse Field)



