We will remember: Northlanders will remember the sacrifices of our armed forces at Anzac Day commemorations today

We will remember them!

We come together today to commemorate New Zealanders who served in war and in peace, and to honour returned and serving service men and women.

This day we mark the landings of Australian and New Zealand soldiers – the ANZACs – on Turkey's Gallipoli Peninsula in 1915.

I am very conscious that this is my last Anzac Day as your Mayor. It has been my honour to share this day with our community for so many years - it will always be a highlight during my time as Mayor. I will also never forget the Anzac morning during lockdown where we gathered at our letterboxes to commemorate the day. A strange yet fitting commemoration with neighbours at a distance.

This column reflects my 2015 speech at the first Whangārei War Memorial in Laurie Hall Park after its relocation from Rose St. It was a moving, poignant moment, one that I ask you to share with me once more.

These are some of the words I spoke at dawn this morning, as heartfelt now as they were in 2015.

"Today I ask you to listen to the voices from our past, who selflessly left our shores for a dangerous and uncertain future. I ask you to stand under the shadow of those soldiers as well as those they left behind to feed and clothe those at home and overseas, to understand their love for their country and communities.

This is the day, and this is the place we treasure and acknowledge the memories of our tupuna, who died at war as well as those who returned, sometimes severely damaged.

Although many of our war dead still lie far from home, here we give them a permanent place among us where we can honour them and where they can be part of us once more.

I urge you come to this place often – either in person or in thought – to be still again with its trees, its legacy and its message.

On this day, we give ourselves permission to cry, to feel honoured, humbled, inspired, and aware of our responsibility as members of this community, who will help to ensure peace for ourselves and those to follow.

To the families of the fallen, those who gave so much for that peace - their sacrifice was not in vain, and we thank you."

Much is happening right now, at council, in our community and globally. In all the noise and action, it's important to take the time to be still, and remember. This morning, we stood in silence with those who served, and who serve still. Together, we paid our respects to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.

We will remember them.

Ka Maumahara tonu tatou kia a rātou