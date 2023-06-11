Voyager 2023 media awards

From Parliament: Shane Reti on National’s infrastructure plan

Shane Reti
By
3 mins to read
Four-laning SH1 south of Whangārei, rather than safety sticks, is part of National’s infrastructure plan, MP Shane Reti says.

All of us rely on infrastructure in our everyday lives. Having high-quality, modern and resilient infrastructure drives economic growth, boosts productivity, and enhances our way of life. It is the foundation of a successful economy.

