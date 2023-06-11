Four-laning SH1 south of Whangārei, rather than safety sticks, is part of National’s infrastructure plan, MP Shane Reti says.

All of us rely on infrastructure in our everyday lives. Having high-quality, modern and resilient infrastructure drives economic growth, boosts productivity, and enhances our way of life. It is the foundation of a successful economy. Yet New Zealand has a significant deficit.

There have been endless working groups, more metres of press releases than actual roads or rail tracks, and slashed state highway budgets which have destroyed a pipeline of worthy projects.

In 2017, I stood beside Simon Bridges and Sheryl Mai on the walking path beside Whangārei Boys High when the last National Government committed to building the needed four lanes in Northland. This was then scrapped by Labour in 2018, which dubbed it the “holiday highway”. Since then, multiple events, including Cyclone Gabrielle, have closed the Brynderwyns forcing huge detours to our region, including reported $50 million repairs each to the Cove Rd and Paparoa bypass.

The local Labour MP repeated what central government was saying, that we don’t need a new highway (thanks for the advocacy), and instead we were all supposed to be ever so grateful for those “sticks” south of the city.

We understand the importance of resilient networks for getting people and products where they need to go. Even better, we know how to deliver world-class infrastructure.

National’s Roads of Significance programme, including the Waikato Expressway, the Christchurch Motorways Projects, the Kapiti Expressway and Tauranga Eastern Link have not only improved safety, reduced travel times, and boosted growth, but they have also made New Zealanders’ lives better.

It’s not just roading infrastructure. The last National Government also rolled out ultra-fast broadband and I well remember attending the celebration at Manaia School with PM John Key and Amy Adams as Whangārei became the first city in New Zealand to be ringed by fibre. A shout out here to Northpower.

We also electrified the Auckland rail network, expanded the Wellington commuter network, and started Auckland’s City Rail Link.

Delivering infrastructure will be at the heart of the next National government. That’s why National Party Leader Chris Luxon recently announced our five-point Infrastructure for the Future plan. This plan will benefit Northland.

First, we will create a National Infrastructure Agency to coordinate public infrastructure investment, act as a gateway for domestic and offshore capital, and co-ordinate the various infrastructure funds that currently exist.

Second, we will be making use of innovative funding and financing tools to boost investment in infrastructure.

Third, we will develop national, city and regional deals, so central government can partner with local government to create long-term pipelines of regional projects.

Fourth, we will create an infrastructure fast-track consents process to make it easier to build the infrastructure New Zealand needs for the future.

Fifth, we will build a 30-year infrastructure pipeline to deliver long-term certainty, enable more effective planning, and reduce project costs.

Building infrastructure is a key to growing the Northland economy and that matters because it’s only with a strong economy that New Zealand can reduce the cost-of-living and interest rates, lift incomes, and afford the public services Northland deserves.