Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

From Parliament: Routine vaccinations remain important - Shane Reti

Shane Reti
By
3 mins to read
Polio caused major health issues in the mid 20th Century, and has been detected in western countries again. Here Health Department clerks manage parental consent cards for the 36,000 children to be vaccinated against polio in 1957.

Polio caused major health issues in the mid 20th Century, and has been detected in western countries again. Here Health Department clerks manage parental consent cards for the 36,000 children to be vaccinated against polio in 1957.

Covid remains the most well-known virus disruptor of the 21st century to date – but other viruses have recently reactivated that also cause concern.

Many will remember seeing the headlines in 2019 when a terrifying

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate