Kaitāia’s Mea Motu celebrates retaining her IBO super-bantamweight world title with family, friends and supporters after the Wahine Toa II fight night at McKay Stadium, Whangārei, including stablemate Jerome Pampellone, right.

From Kaitāia to the world - IBO super-bantamweight world champion Mea Motu is ready to take on allcomers as she is determined to build a boxing legacy to inspire the Far North.

Motu beat India’s Chandni Mehra to retain her IBO super-bantamweight world title at Whangārei’s Wahine Toa II fight night on Saturday in a unanimous decision after a brutal 10 rounds where the champion gave the tough Mehra some vicious body shots.

The win extended Motu’s professional record to 18-0, and boxers around the globe will be sitting up and taking notice of the ‘Nightmea’ from Pukepoto.

Earlier, Whangārei’s Lani Daniels earned an impressive majority decision against Australian Desley “Lady D” Robinson for the vacant IBF light heavyweight world belt. And with the hard-fought win Daniels adds the title to her IBF heavyweight title - becoming the first Kiwi boxer ever to hold world championship belts at two weights at the same time.

Both wahine toa put on powerful displays that showed when it comes to top women boxers Northland is leading the way, with Motu and Daniels now looking to the future, extending their records and building boxing legacies. Both women hope their performances and success inspire the next generation of Northlanders by showing that even if you come from a small town, you can achieve big things with hard work and determination.

Mea Motu aims another powerful body shot into her opponent, India’s Chandni Mehra, on the way to retaining her IBO super-bantamweight world title on Saturday night.

The sold-out and raucous McKay Stadium for the event - the biggest fight night ever in the north - also sent a message that the region is more than ready to host big international boxing events, with talks already under way to do it again. A large contingent from the Far North travelled to Whangārei for the night, making their presence known with waiata and haka and constant cheering throughout the event.

For Motu now it’s about setting a legacy in the division and she’s prepared to take on anybody from around the world who wants to try to take her belt.

Immediately after the fight, Motu said she enjoyed the event and Mehra was a tough opponent who took some good shots, particularly to the body.

Motu also opened up a cut under Mehra’s eye late in the fight, but the Indian’s ability to absorb Motu’s might was impressive.

“It was awesome,’’ Motu said of the fight. “It was a big win.’’

When asked who she’d like to fight next, she mentions England’s Ramla Ali, the fighter who overtook Motu for the number one world ranking by the IBO.

In a proud display of her Māori culture that was beamed around the world, Kaitāia’s Mea Motu is escorted into the ring on Saturday night.

“I want Ali, she’s got my ranking. I’d like them all in that division. Chandni was great, she came along and really brought it. She said she was going to give me a good fight and she did,’’ she said.

Motu admitted she was a bit surprised that Mehra kept coming back from the vicious body shots she kept banging in, but thanked her opponent for putting on a good performance for the large and enthusiastic crowd.

Wahine Toa II was also a great display of Māori culture as haka and waiata greeted Motu and Daniels as they walked into the ring - scenes beamed around the world to a global audience watching on.

“I’m proud to be Māori, and I’m proud to come from the Far Far North, where they build them differently.’’

Motu defended her title with a big points decision against Mehra. Punishing body shots were the key, hurting Mehra, despite her shaking her head throughout as if they did not. Mehra used her speed and footwork to try to stay away from Motu, while throwing some strong punches herself, but the champion kept stalking her around the ring and throwing punches when it mattered.

Mehra also had a point deducted for holding late in the fight, after a number of warnings from the referee. The judges scored the fight 100-89, 99-90 and 98-91.



