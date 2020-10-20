Free kayak safety workshop at Waitangi

A free workshop at Waitangi in November 7 will offer safety tips for kayakers and paddle-boarders. Photo / File

A free one-day workshop next month is aimed at Northland kayakers and paddle-boarders who want to learn more about staying safe on the water this summer.

The morning session will be dedicated to onshore tuition in topics such as safety equipment, kayak types, weather forecasts, tides, trip planning and more.

The afternoon will be spent on the water learning skills and rescue techniques, as well as trying out a range of paddle craft.

The event, at Waitangi on November 7, will be suitable for users of stand-up paddleboards, sit-on-top kayaks and sit-in kayaks.

Participants should bring their own board/kayak and lunch. A sausage sizzle will be provided afterwards.

The workshop is one of nine around the country and is organised by the Kiwi Association of Sea Kayakers, along with the Whangārei Canoe and Kayak Club.

Space at the venue is limited so anyone wishing to take part should contact Lynnis Burson on lynnisburson@hotmail.com or 021 041 5753 to book a place.