Four people charged after Whangārei police operation nets guns and gang members

One of the two weapons retrieved by police during a search warrant in Whananaki and Whangārei on Thursday. Photo / supplied

A 26-year-old woman appeared in the Whangārei District Court on Friday alongside three Black Power gang members netted in a police operation.

The covert search warrants executed by the armed offenders squad on Thursday resulted in the seizure of two high powered firearms.

Te Arani Helen Walters, of Whananaki, was jointly charged with 31-year-old Black Power member Tawhia Hughes, of Kensington, on two firearm offences that included unlawful possession of a .22 rifle.

Two other Black Power members Hiko Komene, 24, of Whangārei, and 32-year-old Israel Orani faced joint firearm charges related to a cut down .22 calibre rifle and a waist bag containing 47 rounds of ammunition.

Police recovered this gun during Thursday's drama. Photo / supplied

Both men were charged separately with resisting arrest.

The arrests were the outcome of a police operation carried out in Whananaki and later in Ōtangarei, Whangārei, on Thursday afternoon.

Northland detective inspector Bridget Doell said police executed search warrants in Whananaki and Whangārei to locate the three men wanted by police regarding outstanding matters.

Komene had active warrants for multiple offences that included vehicle theft and burglary.

He was located an address in Ōtangarei yesterday afternoon alongside Orani, who was wanted for breaching parole recall conditions.

Hughes was located in Whananaki at the same address as Walters.

Walters and Hughes will re-appear before a judge in the Whangārei District Court on February 22 and Komene and Orani on February 17.