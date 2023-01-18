Black Ferns legend Portia Woodman - here seen scoring against Wales in the Women’s Rugby World Cup match in Whangārei - is one of four Northlanders who are finalists in the Halberg Awards. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Four Northland athletes are among the finalists in the 60th Halberg Awards - the country’s top sporting awards.

The awards recognise New Zealand’s top sporting achievements of the past year, with 30 finalists over six categories.

The Women’s Rugby World Cup-winning Black Ferns, which featured three Northlanders - Portia Woodman, Krystal Murray and Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu - is a finalist in the ISPS Handa Team of the Year, while Cameron Leslie is a finalist in the ISPS Handa Para Athlete/Para Team of the Year category. Woodman is also a finalist in the High Performance Sport New Zealand Sportswoman of the Year category.

Northlander Krystal Murray, in for a try during the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 final between New Zealand and England played at Eden Park in November. Murray is a member of the Black Ferns squad that is a finalist in the Halberg Awards

The Halberg Foundation has announced 30 finalists over six categories for the 60th ISPS Handa Halberg Awards. Leslie is the S4 100m Freestyle World Champion.

The awards’ judges – comprising former elite athletes and coaches, sports administrators, and current sports media – selected the finalists from 76 nominations received from national sports organisations and an independent nominations board for achievements in 2022.

Northland Black Fern Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu is among the squad that is a finalist in the Halberg Awards. Marino-Tauhinu captained the Black Ferns in the game against Scotland at Northland Events Centre.

The event will be both a significant milestone of achievement and one of reflection and remembrance as the first Halberg Awards ceremony since the passing of the man whose name adorns this occasion. The late Sir Murray Halberg (ONZ) re-established the awards in 1963 to honour and celebrate sporting excellence, and most importantly, the occasion formed the major fundraiser for the Halberg Foundation. Sir Murray established the charity, which aims to enhance the lives of physically disabled young New Zealanders by enabling them to participate in sport and recreation.

The finalists in the Para Athlete/Para Team, Sportswoman, Sportsman and Team categories will be eligible for the supreme Halberg Award, which is the country’s highest accolade for sporting excellence.

The winners will be announced at the 60th ISPS Handa Halberg Awards ceremony at Spark Arena, Auckland on Wednesday, 15 February 2023, and broadcast live on Sky Sport and through free-to-air services on Prime TV from 8:30pm. For more information, visit: www.halbergawards.co.nz.

Northland Para-athlete Cameron Leslie is a finalist in the 60th Halberg Awards.

Full list of nominations for the 60th ISPS Handa Halberg Awards

ISPS Handa Sportsman on the Year (eligible for Supreme Halberg Award)

Aaron Gate (cycling - track), Ajaz Patel (cricket), Ardie Savea (rugby), Brendon Hartley (motorsport), Dylan Schmidt (gymnastics - trampoline), Fergus Jenkins (mixed martial arts), Hamish Kerr (athletics - high jump), Hayden Wilde (triathlon), James McDonald (horse racing), Jamie Reid (golf), Joey Manu (rugby league), Jordan Parry (rowing), Lewis Clareburt (swimming), Marko Stamenic (football), Nico Porteous (freeskiing), Paul Coll (squash), Ryan Fox (golf), Sam Gaze (cycling – mountain bike), Shane van Gisbergen (motorsport), Steve Alker (golf), Tim Price (equestrian), Tom Walsh (athletics – shot put).

ISPS Handa Para Athlete/Para team of the Year (eligible for supreme Halberg Award)

Adam Hall (Para skiing), Anna Taylor (Para cycling), Cameron Leslie (Para swimming), Corey Peters (Para skiing), Devon Briggs (Para cycling), Eltje Malzbender (Para cycling), Holly Robinson (Para athletics – javelin), Lisa Adams (athletics), Nicole Murray (Para cycling), Rachel Maia (Para sport climbing), Scott Martlew (Para sprint kayak), Dame Sophie Pascoe (Para swimming), Wheel Blacks (wheelchair rugby).

High Performance Sport New Zealand Sportswoman of the Year (eligible for supreme Halberg Award)

Bronwyn Dibb (gymnastics – mini trampoline), Bryony Botha (cycling – track), Ellesse Andrews (cycling – track), Emma Twigg (rowing), Jess Hotter (skiing - freeride), Joelle King (squash), Jonelle Price (equestrian), Dame Lisa Carrington (sprint kayak), Lydia Ko (golf), Niamh Fisher-Black (cycling - road), Portia Woodman (rugby), Raecene McGregor (rugby league), Ruahei Demant (rugby), Tayla Bruce (lawn bowls), Theresa Fitzpatrick (rugby), Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (skiing- snowboard).

ISPS Handa Team of the Year (eligible for supreme Halberg Award)

Black Ferns (rugby), Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy (squash – women’s doubles), Joelle King and Paul Coll (squash – mixed doubles), Kerri Williams and Grace Prendergast (rowing - pair), Matthew Walker, Edward Masters and Charles Murray (cycling – mountain bike enduro team), New Zealand Eventing Team (equestrian).

Buddle Findlay Coach of the Year

Ben Adams (Para skiing), Craig Palmer (cycling – men’s endurance track), Gary Hollywood (swimming), Gordon Walking (sprint kayak), Matt Toa (mixed martial arts), Mike Rodger (rowing), Sean Thompson (skiing - snowboarding), Thomas Onley (Para swimming), Tommy Pyatt (skiing - freeskiing), Wayne Smith (rugby).

Sky Sport Emerging Talent

Ben Westenberg (Para cycling), Cameron Gray (swimming), Gustav Legnavsky (skiing - freeski halfpipe), Jenna Hastings (cycling – downhill mountain bike), Jocelyn Hong (figure skating), Joshua Willmer (swimming), Ruby Andrews (skiing - freeskiing), Tepenisa Havea (athletics – shot/discus), Tara Vaughan (sprint kayak).