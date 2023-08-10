Switzer staff and residents supporting their teams at the Fifa Women’s World Cup include (back from left) Corrinne Chapot (France), Frankie Trinder da Costa (Brazil), Jeroen Blok (Netherlands); (front from left) Fred Turrentine (USA), Marjorie Riddle (UK), and Ella Matthews (Aotearoa New Zealand).

Football mania has been sweeping the country with the Fifa Women’s World Cup being played in New Zealand and in Australia, and in the Far North a group of international supporters have been keeping a keen eye on the games.

Among those watching the action are many of the residents and staff at Switzer Residential Care in Kaitāia. Switzer is a mini United Nations, with staff and residents relating to several countries taking part in the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The facility also enjoyed a visit from James Coleman, Northern Region Football development officer, who bought with him official Fifa merchandise and spoke about the tournament and its relevance to the Far North.

A tireless advocate of promoting youth and particularly females in sport through his role as development manager for the area, Coleman told the residents the tournament was the third-biggest sporting event in the world (behind the men’s Fifa Football World Cup and then the Olympics, but ahead of the Rugby World Cup).

Despite New Zealand women failing to make the round of 16, it has proved no reason for many at Switzer to stop following the tournament, especially Frank Malley who works at Switzer with the lifestyle team, although he was a little peeved having pulled two short straws in the sweepstake in minnows Philippines and Costa Rica … both failed to progress.

Malley, however, noted there was a particularly strong cosmopolitan makeup among the staff and residents at the Far North residential care facility including the US, England, France, the Netherlands, Brazil, South Africa and the Philippines among the nations contesting this year’s title.



