Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Foodie couple discover hidden gems during Northland tour

6 minutes to read

Sheena loved the flounder and chips from Hokianga Takeaways in Rawene. Photo / supplied

Jenny Ling
By:

Jenny Ling is the Northern Advocate's feature writer and news reporter

Thomas and Sheena Southam are on a quest to find mouth-watering local kai. Reporter Jenny Ling finds out what the foodie couple thought about their recent tour of Northland.

Thomas and Sheena Southam have travelled

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.