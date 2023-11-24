NorthTec hospitality tutor Brooke Irving has some sure-fire food hygiene tips for the barbecue this summer. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northlanders should heed basic food hygiene tips to prevent bouts of food poisoning before they crank up the barbie this summer.

Food safety experts warn more people get sick from contaminated food during the summer months as temperatures rise and people head off camping and travelling with their kai to picnics and barbecues.

At the same time, Northlanders are coming together to enjoy food in larger groups to celebrate Christmas and the New Year.

NorthTec hospitality tutor Brooke Irving said people should think about transport, storage, and where they’re going to be, and make sure they have plenty of ice in the chilly bin.

“You’ve got to make sure food stays really cold.

“People think, ‘oh it’s not that hot today, but you don’t realise how warm it is.

“It’s better to be pedantic about it and you know it’ll be safe.”

One of the most common causes of foodborne illness is campylobacter, which comes about through ingesting contaminated water and food.

It can also be transmitted through contaminated surfaces, person-to-person and by contact with animals.

In 2022 there were 5878 notified cases nationally, with 999 requiring hospitalisation.

To date in 2023 there have been 4264 notified cases.

Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said about 75 per cent of foodborne campylobacteriosis is caused by transmission via poultry.

“This is why we are focusing our public campaign efforts this summer on safe storage, preparation and cooking of chicken, particularly around barbecues.”

Handwashing vital

Hand washing is “our first line of defence against foodborne illness”, Arbuckle said.

People should always wash their hands before and after handling food.

“It’s one of the best ways to prevent harmful bacteria from spreading to our food.

“We need to wash our hands thoroughly with soap and dry them well before handing food.

“And always wash them after handling raw meat and poultry like chicken and eggs, going to the toilet or changing nappies, touching pets or animals, gardening, or any other activity that makes your hands dirty.”

Choosing meat

When it comes to meat, Irving said to choose items that aren’t “high-risk”, meaning cuts that are high in protein, fat and moisture. High-risk foods also include dairy.

Chicken was more prone to containing germs such as salmonella and campylobacter if not handled correctly, she said.

Mince, sausages and chicken were safe to eat but only when piping hot and cooked to the centre.

Irving recommends choosing meats such as steak, chops or roasts.

Apart from steak, which can be eaten medium rare, cook meat all the way through until it’s steaming hot and over 75C.

Buying meat from a reputable butcher was a good idea, Irving said.

Apart from supporting local businesses, you’ll likely get better quality cuts of meat.

“It might be more expensive but you get what you pay for.

“And everything is more expensive at the moment.

“I’d rather pay a little bit more to know it’s been treated and handled properly.”

Irving said local meat from the butcher was also fresher as it hadn’t been transported long distances to supermarkets.

Preparing, handling and cooking meat

How you defrost meat is important, too.

“People defrost meat in the sun all day long, and it’s not what we should be doing,” Irving said.

“We should be defrosting in the fridge overnight.

“If you need to bring it to room temperature quickly, put the meat in a sealed bag in the sink with running water.

“Don’t leave things sitting all day on the sunny windowsill. All that’s happening if there is any bacteria present, it’s multiplying rapidly.

“Overnight in the fridge is always the best way.”

To avoid cross-contamination, don’t let raw meat juices mix with cooked or ready-to-eat foods like salads, Irving said.

Using a separate grill for vegetarian foods is a good idea.

Always keep raw meats cold and don’t leave cooked foods and salads out in the sun for more than two hours.

Apart from steak and lamb, which can be eaten medium rare or rare, cook meat all the way through until it’s steaming hot and over 75C.

Never eat meat such as chicken, mince or sausages that look raw or pink inside. Turn food often so it cooks evenly.

Salads, coleslaws and vegetarian options

Use a separate barbecue grill when cooking those grilled portobello mushrooms, eggplants and vegetarian kebabs.

If you’re taking coleslaws and salads, put them on a tray with ice underneath to keep them chilled, Irving said.

Avoid salads and slaws with mayonnaise, as it can go off quickly, and opt for a vinaigrette.

Because rice is a high-risk food, as it can support the growth of bacteria that cause food poisoning, Irving recommends avoiding rice salads.

Use a different grain such as pearl barley or bulghur wheat, she said.

Opt for a vinaigrette rather than a creamy dressing when having a barbecue.

If you do want to have a rice salad, cook the rice on the day of the picnic or barbie, not the day before.

And don’t save any for the next day.

As for other leftovers, that “depends on how long they’ve been out”, Irving said.

“If you’ve been at a barbecue for four or five hours, and something’s been sitting out there the whole time, it might not be so safe to eat the next day.”

How to enjoy safe outdoor eating in summer

Keep your food covered and chilled until you cook it. Cover and chill any leftovers as soon as possible.

Make sure your barbecue and cooking tools have been cleaned with soap and water before using.

Have separate utensils, plates and other equipment for raw and cooked foods.

Make sure raw meat doesn’t touch cooked food or ready-to-eat foods like salads.

Barbecue meat until it is steaming hot (over 75C) all the way through.

Turn food often so that it cooks evenly.

Eat leftovers within one or two days – when in doubt, chuck it out.

Source: New Zealand Food Safety

