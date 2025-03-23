On May 17, 2024, we proudly became a Committed Welcoming Community, the first of four levels of accreditation. This achievement is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our council, hapū, key multicultural partners, the NZ Police and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

This programme is designed to help councils and communities create more inclusive environments for newcomers. It recognises the positive social, economic and cultural impacts that a diverse population brings to a district.

By welcoming newcomers, we make their settlement and integration process as joyful as possible, while also actively building and strengthening a cohesive and culturally connected community. Something I hold dear to my heart.

As part of the Welcoming Communities Programme, our council worked with our community to develop our Welcoming Communities Plan. This is an important part of this initiative. It outlines our commitment to creating a district where everyone, regardless of their background, feels valued and included.

Our community helped by being involved in the Welcoming Communities Stocktake Report, which revealed that most newcomers to Whangārei are drawn in by our beautiful environment (of course!), lifestyle (who wants to live in Auckland?) and the welcoming nature of our public spaces and facilities.

It’s no surprise that multicultural communities bring a wealth of benefits to our district. They enrich our social fabric with diverse perspectives, traditions and experiences. They contribute to our economy through entrepreneurship, innovation and a skilled workforce, and (as we experienced on Thursday night) they enhance our spaces and environment with vibrant festivals, arts and delicious food!

Our multicultural communities make Whangārei a more dynamic, resilient, and exciting place to live.

As we continue to celebrate events like the Maritime Festival, Savour Northland, Matariki Festival and the Taste Whangārei Festival, we need to remember the importance of welcoming diversity into our community. Together, we can create a district where everyone feels at home and has the opportunity to thrive.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the Taste Whangārei Festival and to all those who contribute to making our district a welcoming and inclusive place. Your continued efforts and enthusiasm are what make Whangārei truly special to everyone.