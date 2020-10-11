Food and entertainment galore at Whangārei Fiji Day celebration

An after-dinner traditional Fijian dance kept the crowd entertained.

Northland rugby lock Temo Mayanavanua was among local Fijians who lined up for a feast of Fijian food and cultural entertainment.

About 250 people packed McKay Stadium in Kensington for a feast of food and cultural items during the Fiji Day celebration on Saturday evening.

It was double celebration as this year marked 50 years since Fiji gained independence on October 10, 1970 from the UK.

In Fiji, to celebrate 50 years of independence commemorative $50 banknote and 50 cents coin have been unveiled as part of a grand celebration across the country.

Women acknowledge Whangārei's Fijian community of Indian heritage performing a devotional song.

Every child from Year 1 to Year 13 will receive a specially packaged Fiji 50 cents coin.

In Whangārei, Fijians from as far away as Auckland turned up for a night of merrymaking and the organisers decided not to print tickets this year.

Entry was by way of a koha.

Northland rugby reps Jone Macilai and Temo Mayanavaua were among those in the crowd, as was Northern Advocate reporter Imran Ali who snapped the action.

