Mark Montgomery, pictured here in 2007, when some people stole portable radios from Maungakaramea volunteer fire brigade. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Mark Montgomery, pictured here in 2007, when some people stole portable radios from Maungakaramea volunteer fire brigade. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Family and friends have paid tribute to a long-serving firefighter who was known for his strong sense of community, passion for his work, love for his family and calm manner.

Mark Montgomery was a volunteer firefighter for more than 45 years having served in the Henderson, Waitematā and Maungakaramea brigades, and as operational support for Whangārei and Kaipara.

Montgomery also served in the health and safety industry for 35 years and has been remembered as a “highly respected” professional.

He passed away on August 2 after a four-year battle with bowel cancer at the age of 67, and his family say he managed to fit a lot into his years.

Wife Karen, son Haydn and daughter Elizabeth reflected upon Mark’s life and said for Elizabeth, the other daughter Clair and Haydn, growing up with Mark as a father meant being surrounded by firetrucks, whether at birthday parties, at their home, or on visits to the fire station.

Mark Montgomery served for 45 years in the fire service.

Wife, Karen, described him as someone who loved his family no matter how far away they were, and “was very much the glue that kept everything together.”

Haydn said for him, a normal weekend would involve going around and checking the smoke alarms in the local retirement home with his father.

“He taught us a great deal about contributing to our community as well,” said Elizabeth.

Haydn said his father viewed the Maungakaramea Fire Brigade as another family, and he was “always looking out for everybody,” taking new volunteers under his wing and shielding others from seeing “the worst of it.”

“He was selfless in a lot of ways,” Haydn said.

It was a send-off worthy of someone who had served for over 45 years.

Haydn said his father always wanted to be a professional firefighter, but he couldn’t because he was colourblind. But that didn’t stop him. He spent 45 years as a dedicated volunteer and also served on the union.

When he joined the crew at Maungakaramea, fellow member of the Maungakaramea Volunteer Fire Brigade, Barry Smith said that Montgomery made a huge difference.

“Mark was the only one that had firefighting experience. So we’ve learned a lot from him,” Smith said. He described Montgomery as a “real asset” to the community.

Montgomery was one of the founding members of the brigade. Smith described Montgomery as someone who had a way with people and was calm, and knowledgeable.

Mark Montgomery (second from left).

Smith recalled one memory where the group attended a bonfire during a total fire ban. The party-goers were “not pleased” to see firefighters turn up, “so they came over and they wanted to chuck us off their property and got all uptight and stuff.”

“Mark talked to them, quietly and calmed them down,” he said, “Mark was brilliant at that sort of stuff.”

Tributes on Montgomery’s obituary stated that he was a dedicated father and grandfather, with one former colleague saying he talked about work with passion, and his family with “such love and tenderness.”

Another read that his family could “take comfort in the knowledge that Mark was one of those good guys who made a difference in many people’s lives.”

New Zealand Institute of Safety Management CEO Selena Armstrong said that he would be remembered as a “highly respected” health and safety professional.