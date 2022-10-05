Joelene Busby Cole, pictured at Te Hau Komaru Festival in Tauranga last year, will soon be the first wāhine Māori to captain the waka hourua along with her aunty Terissa Busby. Photo / Supplied

An epic three-month journey around the North Island will be made even more exceptional, with the first wāhine Māori set to captain the waka hourua (double-hulled waka).

Joelene Busby Cole and Terissa Busby – descendants of the late celestial navigator and master waka builder Sir Hekenukumai Busby – will captain Ngahiraka Mai Tawhiti waka hourua from Tauranga to the Bay of Islands from October to December.

The journey is part of the 30-year anniversary of Te Aurere waka hourua, which was built by Sir Hek between 1991 and 1992 from two giant kauri trees from Herekino forest.

Sir Hek also built Ngahiraka Mai Tawhiti which is named after his late wife, in 2000.

Busby Cole, her aunty Terissa and the crew began the journey from Tauranga recently.

"I'm really grateful for the opportunity," she said.

"It's not an easy mahi.

"You've got rangatahi on board, you need to make sure all your crew are fit and able and trained, the waka is safe at all times, and have a steady eye on the horizon as well as the weather.

"Not to mention the education you have to get to get a ticket to become a skipper."

Busby Cole is a waka instructor with more than 15 years' experience.

Mahina Busby, Joelene's daughter, will be jumping on the waka in Waitangi. Photo / Supplied

The Whangārei resident known as Aunty Jo said the crew includes up to six experienced paddlers and up to four rangatahi from all over Aotearoa, including from Tauranga, Raglan and Northland.

Busby Cole's daughter Mahina, 18, will jump on the waka in Waitangi.

The trip includes a stopover at this year's Long Distance Waka Ama Nationals in Waitangi from October 6 to 8.

Over 1000 athletes representing 62 clubs from around Aotearoa are expected to compete.

"We will bring the waka up for the opening," Busby Cole said.

"We'll sail in front of the marae, do a karanga then either head over to Russell or Opua, wherever we can dock in safely.

"Then that crew comes off and the next crew comes on."

Then it's on to Kāwhia for Te Hau Kōmaru Festival, also held during October, and to Te Papa Museum, where Te Aurere Iti resides, the smaller replica of Te Aurere.

It is expected Ngahiraka Mai Tawhiti will sail to Aurere in Doubtless Bay for the 30th Anniversary celebrations by mid-December, when the journey ends.

The entire journey could take up to three and a half months, with up to 100 paddlers and land crew involved and whānau flying in from Tahiti and Rarotonga to take part.

"Every port we come into we will put on a new crew," Busby Cole said.

"We're trying to get as many whānau involved on our waka as possible."

Busby Cole said she was proud to be following in the footsteps of her great uncle "Papa Hek".

Joelene Busby Cole and whānau on a previous sail at Opua. Photo / Supplied

Her main focus was to get rangatahi involved and to "revive navigation and waka making", she said.

"I want to make a change, I want to show our rangatahi that anyone can do this, they have the opportunity and I'm here to help them get where they want to be.

"I hope to use waka as a medicine for kids who are not doing so well.

"If we can make a change for our kids we're definitely going to make a change for our adults.

"If I'm in a position to try and make a difference for our people I will."

Busby Cole acknowledged those who have gone before her.

"I am fortunate to have been gifted knowledge from predominant rangatira, including Pa Hek, with the promise to teach the next generation.

"My life is governed by the legacy of these tūpuna, and I will continually educate our youth through different mechanisms that facilitate and anchors them to mātauranga waka."

The waka hourua Ngahiraka Mai Tawhiti, built by Sir Hekenukumai Busby, will be captained around the North Island by his descendants Joelene Busby Cole and Terissa Busby. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Long Distance Waka Ama Nationals

Waitangi and surrounding areas will be buzzing with waka during the 2022 Long Distance Waka Ama Nationals on October 6 to 8.

Over 1000 competitors representing 62 clubs from around Aotearoa will compete in the event hosted by Waka Ama New Zealand in association with Te Tai Tokerau Polynesian Canoe Association and Tai Kotuku Waka Ama Club.

Kaimahi and paddlers will be welcomed with a pōwhiri at Te Tii Marae on Thursday at 4pm.

On Friday and Saturday, paddlers of all ages will compete in various races starting from 8am.

Waka Ama NZ chief executive Lara Collins said entries this year were "huge", making this one of the biggest events of its kind.

"Paddlers have been training for months for these championships.

"We are really looking forward to showcasing the beautiful Te Pēwhairangi waters, plus the buzz that the event will bring to Waitangi and surrounding areas throughout the weekend."

Collins welcomed "anyone and everyone to come down and enjoy the atmosphere and the spectacular scenes".

"We will have epic racing on the water and a buzzing atmosphere with kai, coffee and various goods for sale at the event site."