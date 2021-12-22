Firefighters conducting 'controlled burn' at Kaimaumau

Five helicopters and five ground crews totalling about 25 firefighters are continuing to mop up the Kaimaumau fire today. Photo / Lisa Everitt

Five helicopters and five ground crews totalling about 25 firefighters are continuing to mop up the Kaimaumau fire today. Photo / Lisa Everitt



Firefighters are this morning conducting a controlled burn-off near the site of the Kaimaumau fire to prevent the blaze spreading in coming days.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) is advising people living in the Kaimaumau and Waiharara areas, north of Kaitaia, not to be alarmed when they see smoke today.

A FENZ spokesperson said the operation to remove 15ha of unburnt vegetation would remove the risk of it becoming fuel and spreading the fire.

''Our crews are experienced in this activity. While this is underway you will see smoke. Be assured this is planned and controlled,'' the spokesperson said.

Helicopters would be overhead while the controlled burn was underway.

This map shows the extent of the fire, the containment lines and the area (in red) where a controlled burn-off is being conducted today. Photo / FENZ

Meanwhile, about 30 families evacuated from Kaimaumau village on Sunday evening were allowed to return home on Wednesday. The fire did not spread any further last night with the total area burnt remaining at just over 2000ha.

Today five ground crews — comprising 25 people including Department of Conservation and forestry firefighters — were continuing to fight the blaze along with five helicopters and nine bulldozers and excavators.

Today's priorities would be to continue strengthening containment at the northern end of the fire and managing hot spots where peat fires were burning underground.

Fire crews would remain at the site over Christmas and through the New Year.